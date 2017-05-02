Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Announces Collaboration with Technogym, Further Enhancing Acclaimed Fairmont Fit Offering

This press release was provided by Fairmont Hotels. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK (April 27, 2016) – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts expands its industry-leading wellness program, Fairmont Fit, through a new collaboration with Technogym, the leading producer of design and technology-driven fitness equipment and solutions, to offer its signature Wellness Ball™ Active Sitting as the newest Fairmont Fit amenity.

Fairmont Fit empowers travelers to stay healthy and active on the go with personalized Reebok workout apparel and footwear delivered directly to the room for Fairmont President’s Club members. The first apparel loaner service in the luxury hospitality industry, the innovative program remains a leader in the field. For the first time since the inception of this successful offering, Fairmont Fit is being expanded with the addition of a new brand, Technogym.

A top global manufacturer of home and commercial fitness equipment, Technogym delivers an enhanced wellness experience, allowing Fairmont guests to enjoy a low-impact, yet highly-effective workout from the comfort of their room. Technogym’s Wellness Ball Active Sitting and exercise regimen are now available for request at pilot hotels Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Fairmont Copley Plaza and Fairmont San Francisco, and will roll out at select Fairmont Hotels & Resorts across North America in early 2018. Travelers looking to continue their wellness journey after their stay will have the option of purchasing the active sitting ball in Fairmont Store locations and on FairmontStore.com.

“As a part of our continued commitment to inspiring health and wellness for our guests, we are excited to partner with global experts Technogym to bring another element of fitness to life in our hotels,” said Daniel Poulin, Director, Spa & Fitness, North & Central America, AccorHotels. “Technogym is a worldwide leader in exercise equipment and science, and we share a similarly innovative approach to wellbeing.”

In addition to the in-room offering, Fairmont is previewing a new wellness package for corporate meetings and groups. The option to replace conventional chairs with Technogym’s Wellness Balls will help to make meetings more productive and keep participants focused and engaged.

Fairmont has also taken aim at enhancing employee wellness. By incorporating products like Technogym’s active sitting balls into its corporate offices and meeting spaces, Fairmont is encouraging a culture of wellness among its employees, which has been proven to increase positive morale and raise employee retention rates.

Technogym has been an innovator in wellness and fitness since its inception in 1983, developing quality fitness equipment that integrates the latest technology and provide users with safer, more effective workouts. Today, the brand boasts one of the world’s most comprehensive lines of fitness equipment, and has served as the official supplier for the last six Olympic Games. All Technogym equipment, including the active sitting ball, is designed to address more than just physical fitness but rather to improve both mental and physical wellbeing, making them the ideal brand for Fairmont Fit.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world. This extraordinary collection includes The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Dubai’s Fairmont The Palm, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont San Francisco and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 3,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com. Become a fan of Fairmont. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Fairmont Moments.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.