Experienced Marketing Manager Joins Retro Fitness as Marketing Director

COLTS NECK, N.J. (July 24, 2017) – As Retro Fitness continues to expand in new markets throughout the country, it’s also expanding its marketing prowess with the hiring of Jennifer Gillon as Marketing Director. Her two decades of experience in consumer marketing will benefit both franchisees and corporate as the fitness franchise expands its footprint.

One of the new Marketing Director’s first tasks includes working to enhance the conversation between Retro Fitness and their members and prospects, inside and outside the gyms. She’s charged with elevating every communication touchpoint, including emails, social media, direct mail, the mobile app, when members are in the gym and more.

“Jennifer comes to Retro Fitness loaded with an arsenal of knowledge in guest journey design, communication cadence, creative development, franchisee relations and field marketing,” said Retro Fitness CEO and founder Eric Casaburi. “She’s demonstrated a proven ability to launch local and national campaigns based on consumer insight and possesses strong strategic analysis skills when designing and implementing financial, media, and marketing plans. We expect big things from her and know she is ready to infuse her ideas into our already fast-growing fitness brand to influence our overall success.”

Gillon joins the Retro Fitness team after spending seven years at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, most recently as a Program Manager in the Customer Relationship Marketing department. There she managed the triggered and on-demand guest communication strategies for Walt Disney World and Disneyland, specifically focusing on lead conversion. Prior to Disney, Gillon worked for more than a decade in various corporate and local marketing roles for Pizza Hut Inc, including franchise-level marketing support. She holds a B.A. in Marketing from the University of Florida, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“Retro Fitness is already a well-respected, successful franchise system that is at an exciting stage in its growth and development,” said Gillon. “I’m excited to integrate my knowledge of program development, guest communication and marketing to help build an even stronger fitness brand. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of my work on franchisees and corporate alike.”

About Retro Fitness

Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, Retro Fitness has evolved from a regional Northeast gym concept into a national fitness system with more than 155 gyms open in 16 states. Under Casaburi’s leadership, Retro Fitness is expanding its footprint with more than 100 gyms in its development pipeline and plans to have 250 gyms open in the next two years in new, major markets, such as Florida, Illinois, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Each Retro Fitness location is equipped with a full-service fitness center, including 60-100 pieces of equipment supplied by leading manufacturers. The burgeoning franchise has placed in the top 300 of Entrepreneur’s magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500 list for six consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.retrofitness.com, and to learn more about franchise opportunities visit www.retrofranchising.com.