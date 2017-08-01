Escape Fitness Launches Products Across All Categories for First Half of 2017

This press release was provided by Escape Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cincinnati, OHIO, July 26 2017—From functional, athletic and strength to combat, Octagon and training, Escape has launched products across every category from the improved favorites to the entirely new. Here is an overview of what’s new for 2017 (so far…)

Functional:

VERTMINI.More versatile medball with five extra weights added to the range for fast movements and partner-based games.

SLAMBALL SBX. Designed to be slammed and built for the toughest workout, now with improved durability with a 50% thicker reinforced SBX rubber outer shell.

PLYO360. Take plyometric workouts multi-directional for maximum results. Key to its performance is an octagonal shape that opens up opportunities for box jump patterns in frontal, sagittal and transverse planes.

Athletic:

AMMO BOX and AMMO BOX DIVIDERS. A stylish storage solution specifically designed for smaller training tools with enough capacity for clubs with a wide range of functional training equipment.

Strength:

COMPETITION PRO KETTLEBELL 2.0. The upgraded version of our popular competition grade kettlebells includes a powder coated finish with engraved weight indications for better handling—now even more robust for longer life.

FRACTIONAL PLATES. Bring precision to lifts with fractional plates designed specifically for use with bumper plates.

Combat:

THAI BAG.Escape’s first bag suitable for full-contact Muay Thai and MMA style workouts--perfect for leg strikes and combat training.

BOA MITT. A fingerless mitt for MMA-style training—combining combat and functional training in a single workout.

Octagon:

MONO.Compact, attractive strength station with Catch Racks for barbell lifts and an overhead pull-up attachment, available as a freestanding frame with feet and pads or it can be bolted to the floor.

BOA RAIL. This boxing bag rail for Octagon HTS frames enables bags to be quickly moved in and out so clubs can incorporate combat training into their group and PT sessions, hassle-free.

T2. A compact blend of functional frame, attachments and equipment storage—perfect as a hub for small group workouts, with users moving from station-to-station and tool-to-tool to get a whole body workout.

Training:

BATTLE FIT. Escape’s military team-based, functional fitness group training program that focuses on high intensity 35-minute workouts. Tapping into the popularity of boot camps, it pushes participants past their comfort zones to their best ever fitness levels.

“At Escape, we are always developing and innovating—creating new products, striving to be the best we can be,” said Matthew Januszek, co-founder, Escape. “It’s who we are as a company, and it’s how we continue to help our customers offer the best possible training experiences and solutions to their clients.”

