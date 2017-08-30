Escape Fitness Equipment Featured at New UFC Performance Institute

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cincinnati, Ohio, August 24, 2017 – Escape Fitness, leaders in the fitness field that provide functional exercise solutions through facility design, marketing, equipment, flooring, instructor programming and training, are proud to announce that its line of equipment has been included in the newly opened UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Performance Institute, which opened on Monday, May 22, 2017, is a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art facility that serves as the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary, research, innovation and performance center. This 30,000 square foot, dual floor facility provides benefits and services to all athletes competing under the UFC banner. The Performance Institute is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition and physical therapy, with a designed focus to provide athletes with world-class performance optimization, at no cost to the athletes.

The Performance Institute includes multiple weight ranges of Escape Fitness Competition Kettlebells, VERTMINIs, Slamballs, Medballs, Sandbags, Bulgarian Bags, GRIPRs, TIYRs, and Battle Ropes, as well as Multiplyo Boxes, a Speed Ladder, Lateral Speed Resistor, Reaction Probounder and more.

“UFC is THE global leader in MMA and its new Performance Institute is an outward demonstration of their commitment to excellence. There has never been a facility like this for professional fighters until now and Escape, as the leading functional training brand, is excited to be part of the cutting edge experience the UFC Performance Institute offers to its athletes,” said Matthew Januszek, co-founder, Escape Fitness.

Check out the UFC Performance Institute as Escape co-founder Matthew Januszek gives a tour: https://vimeo.com/228808350

About Escape Fitness

Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has built a reputation for product innovation, quality and design while growing and competing through great partnerships in challenging markets worldwide. We have helped improve the bottom lines of over 1,000 fitness clubs and key distributors in 80 countries. Committed to functional training since our inception, we work with clubs that invest in functional training spaces that will deliver the best possible exercise experiences; and we encourage fitness professionals and their clients to ‘Escape Their Limits’. A mentality that is the foundation of our every offering. We are pleased to work with industry leading brands worldwide, including Equinox, Fitness First, Virgin Active, UFC Gyms, Crunch, Nuffield Health, David Lloyd, 1Rebel, 24 Hour Fitness, Marriott, Life Time Fitness, Jatomi and many more. For information: http://www.escapefitness.com/us