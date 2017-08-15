Escape Fitness Boosts Sales Representation at Board Level to Support Global Growth

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cambridgeshire, ENGLAND, August 10, 2017 - Functional fitness specialist Escape Fitness has promoted three of its sales management team members to Director level, effective immediately.

The company says that the addition of three sales directors to its senior management team is a move designed to support its global growth strategy. New members of the Escape Board of Directors are as follows:

Jonathan Fekete, formerly Regional Sales Manager for Asia/Pacific, becomes Sales Director for Asia Pacific.

Matt Morton, formerly Head of Global Partnerships, becomes Director of Global Strategic Solutions and Partnerships.

Raimo Treffers, formerly Sales and Distribution Manager EMEA, becomes Sales Director for EMEA and UK.

Matthew Januszek, Co-Founder of Escape, says: “Adding Jonathan, Matt and Raimo to the Board brings us the talent and experience at senior level we need to continue our growth in markets around the world. We have ambitious plans for growth through the second half of 2017 and beyond, with new products training solutions being launched each quarter. Strengthening Sales representation at Board level will help us maintain our focus on meeting the needs of our customers and distributor partners throughout these exciting times.”

