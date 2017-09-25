The Edge Fitness Clubs Offers a Virtual Reality Experience to Preview its Fourth Philly Area Location

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

The fitness center is slated to open in Cherry Hill in early 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 15, 2017 – ORANGE, Conn. – The Edge Fitness Clubs’ fourth New Jersey location, in Cherry Hill, will be opening its preview center doors in early October. Those looking to experience the gym prior to opening can head to the one of three preview center locations in Deptford Township, Washington Township or Cherry Hill and experience The Edge in virtual reality.

Utilizing Oculus Rift technology, potential new members can tour the gym using the 360 degrees, 3D camera to get a feel for what the gym experience will be like when its doors officially open.

The Edge is a fitness escape for first-time gym goers and fitness enthusiasts alike. With the most advanced and modern equipment, a large turf and sprint area, cutting-edge individual and group training and amenities including 24-hour access, a women's-only area, Edge Strong team training, Edge Kids programming, vast array of free weights and machines, saunas, tanning, massage, Edge Café and Edge Cinema, there are a variety of membership options to consider. Personal training, small group training, and group exercise classes like total body conditioning, kickboxing, spinning, Zumba, yoga, boot camp, Les Mills Body PumpTM and more are also offered.

Amassing 150,000 members at thirteen fitness centers across Connecticut in thirty years, The Edge has earned a reputation as a premium health club with an abundance of amenities, designed to offer something for everyone at every fitness level – and at a reasonable price. The club is currently holding a membership pre-sale rate of $10 down, $9.99 per month for the four new locations in New Jersey.

Those interested in visiting the Cherry Hill preview center, can check it out at 2000 New Jersey 38, Unit #1141, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. For more information about the club, membership or its amenities, call Tom at 203-605-5220.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

At The Edge Fitness Clubs, the mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming and an energetic, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day… ultimately giving members an EDGE in life. Find out more online at www.theedgefitnessclubs.com, or on Facebook (TheEdgeFitnessClubs), Instagram (@theedgefitnessclubs), Twitter (@EDGEFitnessGym) and YouTube (TheEDGEFitnessClubs).