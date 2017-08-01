Ecore Flooring Forms Foundation for Hilton’s Revolutionary ‘Five Feet to Fitness’ Suites

This press release was provided by Ecore. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Lancaster, PA (July 26, 2017) – Ecore, a company that transforms reclaimed materials into unique performance surfacing, is the exclusive provider of state-of-the-art ergonomic flooring for Hilton Hotels’ new revolutionary “Five Feet to Fitness” program, a new wellness concept that brings more than 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options into the hotel room. Hilton Hotels will install Ecore’s Forest rx product, a flooring solution designed to reduce the risk of injury while mitigating noise and enhancing guest comfort.

Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitness concept aims to provide health and wellness-minded guests with the amenities of a fitness center in the privacy of their own rooms – making it more convenient than ever to maintain health routines when traveling. Each of the fitness rooms will have a section covered in Ecore Forest rx flooring to create an ergonomic surface intended to reduce the risk of injury associated with falls and hard impact.

“Ecore’s Forest rx flooring is a highly versatile surfacing solution designed to provide good ergonomics, comfort, acoustic benefits, and superior performance characteristics making it an ideal component for Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitness program,” said Virginia Armstrong, Ecore’s director of hospitality sales North America.

Ecore’s Forest rx addresses the common risks associated with falls and exercise activities through the use of itstru technology, which combines 5mm of Ecore’s recycled rubber backing with Polyflor’s proven Forest fx surfacing.

Ecore’s Forest rx generates a 17 percent force reduction that provides cushioning to absorb impact on athletes’ joints. The attractive flooring also increases sound control so as not to disturb neighboring guests during workout sessions. The Forest rx flooring delivers a comfortable underfoot with anti-fatigue capabilities for a variety of workouts ranging from high-intensity interval training and plyometric exercises to yoga and meditation.

“The addition of Ecore flooring to Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitness program further brings the amenities and functionality of a world-class fitness facility into a private room,” said Armstrong. “The partnership with Hilton underscores our commitment to provide innovative flooring solutions designed with user safety and comfortability in mind.”

The Hilton Five Feet to Fitness exercise rooms feature a variety of fitness equipment and accessories within the fitness kiosk, as well as a video screen where guests can access more than 25 workout classes and some 200 workout tutorials. The exercise area centers on the shock and sound-absorbing Ecore flooring, and features a state-of-the-art stationary bike and Gym Rax that houses fitness equipment such as suspension and resistance bands, Bosu ball, yoga mat, block and meditation chairs, kettle and sand bells and medicine balls.

Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitness is currently available at Parc 44 San Francisco – a Hilton Hotel and Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, with plans to expand into other markets including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and San Diego.

To learn more about Ecore, visit: http://www.ecorecommercialflooring.com.

About Ecore:

Since 1871, Ecore has been transforming reclaimed materials into performance surfaces that make people’s lives better. What started with simple cork closures has evolved into a diverse portfolio of products solving complex problems in applications ranging from playgrounds, weight rooms, and turf fields to hospitals, hotels, and retail environments. Ecore is driven everyday by a simple question, “Can a floor do more?” YES. At Ecore, we create products based on the simple notion that floors should elevate beyond current expectations. Ecore’s energy is focused on the interaction between people and the surface. As a result, we engineer performance well beyond industry standards related to acoustics, ergonomics, and safety. Harvesting the unique power from a myriad of waste streams, Ecore creates products that align–substantial force reduction with a balanced amount of energy return to create dynamic surfaces that are catered to the individual and the application.