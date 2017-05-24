Earth Treks To Build Climbing Gym In Baltimore, Maryland

This press release was provided by Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Columbia, MD (May 23, 2017): Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness, the nation’s leading indoor climbing gym operator, announced today that it will soon begin construction on what will be its seventh climbing gym in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore, MD. The 20,000 square foot gym will be Earth Treks’ first facility focused on bouldering.

The gym will feature over 10,000 sq ft of bouldering terrain as well as a yoga studio, functional fitness and cardio zones, training areas, and retail pro-shop. Located at 1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore, MD, the site will have ample parking and easy access from I-83. Ranked as one of the hottest neighborhoods in the nation, Hampden is home to numerous eclectic restaurants and shops.

“Earth Treks has been serving Baltimore area climbers since 1990 and we are thrilled that at long last we’ll be opening our first gym in the city. We’re excited that we’ll be calling Hampden home and look forward to being part of its vibrant community,” said Chris Warner, Earth Treks founder and CEO.

Earth Treks will share the former Sears distribution center with eight other businesses including UNION Craft Brewing. Union Craft announced last week their creation of UNION Collective and planned relocation of their brewery. “Our goal in developing UNION Collective is to do our part to make our city a better place to live, work, and play in. A key aspect of that mission is to retain existing growing businesses already in Baltimore, as well as attract new ones to move to the city for future growth,” said Adam Benesch, Co-founder of UNION Craft Brewing. “Not only will this facility foster community, which is also a part of our mission, it will offer something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in Baltimore City. Earth Treks is a leader in their industry for many reasons, and we’re excited to see them open in this space.”

The announcement of the Hampden gym comes on the heels of news of another Earth Treks gym to be constructed in Englewood, CO. Earth Treks Englewood will be the largest climbing gym in the nation. Both locations are due to open in 2018.

ABOUT EARTH TREKS

Earth Treks was established in 1990 by mountaineer Chris Warner as an international guide service and climbing school. Earth Treks’ first climbing gym opened in 1997 in Columbia, Maryland and the first Colorado location opened in 2013 in Golden. Today, Earth Treks is one of the nation’s largest climbing gym operators with five full-service facilities in three states, and two additional sites in development. Located in Maryland (Columbia, Timonium and Rockville), Virginia (Crystal City), and Colorado (Golden) Earth Treks gyms offer the best in rock climbing and fitness experiences.

