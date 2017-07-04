Dude Perfect Causes ‘Office Envy’ with Escape Fitness Inspired Functional Fitness Loft

This press release was provided by Escape Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 30, 2017—The Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco, Texas is providing employees with the “perfect” fitness loft to keep the Dudes performing at their peak—fitted out through Marathon Fitness with equipment from Escape.

Cory, Cody, Tyler, Coby and Garrett of Dude Perfect are known for insanely amazing trick shots and entertaining competitive challenges. For their headquarters, they required a unique staff fitness space with both functional and traditional equipment. Marathon Fitness incorporated strength and cardio equipment along with numerous Escape Fitness functional fitness tools including Bulgarian Bags, GRIPRS, Medballs, Slamballs, PlyoBoxes, and Medballs and an Escape Octagon QUAD Frame as the space’s focal centerpiece. All helping the Dudes train for the physical demands of their work plus to encourage employees to workout.

As Dude Perfect’s main product (videos) is built around performing incredulous trick shots, it requires dexterity, strength, speed, and agility—functional fitness. So designing a functional training space for the headquarters was not only ideal but also essential in meeting this challenge.

“From the outset, our main goal was to help the Dude Perfect team train better for the movements of life to support their taking everyday activities and turning them into the fun, almost reality-defying videos,” Christa Davis, President, Marathon Fitness. “It’s exciting to work with a client that even Huffington Post says is one of hottest sensations on the Internet.”

“When you look at the phenomenon that is Dude Perfect, it’s incredible,” said Christopher Eyre, West Coast Account Executive, Escape Fitness. “They are five college friends who took their passion for fun, tied it to their convictions, and created a thriving business. The brand match between Escape and Dude Perfect is ideal---we help clients escape their limits and they go beyond any imaginable.”

About Escape Fitness

Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has built a reputation for product innovation, quality and design while growing and competing through great partnerships in challenging markets worldwide. We have helped improve the bottom lines of over 1,000 fitness clubs and key distributors in 80 countries. Committed to functional training since our inception, we work with clubs that invest in functional training spaces that will deliver the best possible exercise experiences; and we encourage fitness professionals and their clients to ‘Escape Their Limits’. A mentality that is the foundation of our every offering. We are pleased to work with industry leading brands worldwide, including Equinox, Fitness First, Virgin Active, UFC Gyms, Crunch, Nuffield Health, David Lloyd, 1Rebel, 24 Hour Fitness, Marriott, Life Time Fitness, Jatomi and many more. For information: http://www.escapefitness.com

About Marathon Fitness

Founded in 2003, Marathon Fitness exclusively serves the fitness equipment and service needs for commercial-only health clubs, universities, recreation, multi-family and hospitality facilities. As one of the largest providers of fitness equipment in the U.S., we serve a wide range of client from Fortune 500 Companies such as Dell, Apple, Shell, and Conoco to top clubs, YMCA’s, multi-family and hospitality brands like Hilton, Four Seasons, and Marriott to name a few. For information: http://www.marathonfitness.com