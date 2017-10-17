Donnell Boucher, Director of Strength & Conditioning at The Citadel, Shares His Passion with PLAE

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. – Oct. 16, 2017 – In its latest Beyond the Chalk video series, PLAE visits Donnell Boucher, director of strength & conditioning at The Citadel, delivering a compelling look into his motivation, commitment and how he has “poured his heart and soul” into his position.

As part of PLAE Perform, a division of PLAE that highlights science and experience in athletic performance, Beyond the Chalk is a monthly installment in which internationally recognized strength & conditioning coach and bestselling author Ron McKeefery (Coach Mac) uncovers inspirational insights from his counterparts worldwide.

At the Citadel, a premier military college in Charleston, South Carolina, Boucher is a 10-year veteran, serving the varsity football and baseball teams among 11 sports in a student body of approximately 2300. As he and Coach Mac tour the 6,000-square-foot varsity weight room, he points out the prominent displays of the institution’s core values of honor, duty and respect on the weight lifting platforms.

“I believe you can always improve,” Boucher said. “No amount of success, no amount of achievement, would ever put me to a place where I felt like ‘that was it.’”

In terms of coaching philosophy, he explained, “Rather than making kids what we want them to be, I try to see what they can become – what it’s going to take to unlock their motivation. How can I get them to want to work hard, but also want to come back for more?”

In the episode, Boucher also touches on the unique Citadel environment, how his athletes and Citadel colleagues motivate him and the importance of “paying it forward” in the strength & conditioning coaching profession.

On a personal level, Boucher discusses the 2015 house fire in Massachusetts that took the lives of his grandmother and uncle, and the awe-inspiring response he received both from the Citadel and other strength & conditioning coaches around the country.

“We know that our thing is special, but to have that kind of support network and fraternal connection with people will put you beside yourself,” Boucher said. “It makes you realize that this community is strong.”

With a bachelor’s degree in health education from Worcester State (Massachusetts) and a master’s degree in health, exercise and sport science from The Citadel, Boucher is a NSCA-certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and a certified strength and conditioning coach (SCCC) from the CSCCa.

“Donnell is a phenomenal coach and a phenomenal human being, and he exemplifies all that is good in our profession in a big, big way,” said McKeefery, who is the vice president of performance and education for PLAE.

Find this episode, at https://plaeperform.com/episodic/donnell-boucher/ or https://www.facebook.com/PLAEUSA/videos/1912534615430136/. The previous eight episodes of Beyond the Chalk, which began in January 2017, are available at www.plaeperform.com.

