Denver-based Health Technology Company MuscleSound Receives Sports Medicine Technology Award

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER–August 8, 2017–MuscleSound, a Denver-based performance and health technology company, announced today it has received Orthopedics This Week’s Sports Medicine Technology Award for its revolutionary, non-invasive MuscleHealth® technology.

The Second Annual Sports Medicine Technology Award honors the best products, engineering teams and inventors of 2017. Presented by Orthopedics This Week and RRY Publications LLC, the awards are intended to bring increased recognition to engineering excellence, innovation and advancement of sports medicine. Judged by a panel of physicians, the winning technologies were evaluated on innovation, long-term significance to treating injury among athletes, potential to improve the current standard of care, staying power and cost. MuscleSound received the Sports Medicine Technology Award within the Rehabilitation category.

Founded in 2011, MuscleSound uses non-invasive ultrasound to measure MuscleHealth and body composition, while tracking and personalizing Muscle Energy Status, lean mass and biometric imbalances. The cutting-edge technology serves the NFL, MLB, NBA, USA Women’s Track Cycling, Pac-12 and SEC institutions, fitness clubs, sports medicine facilities, and is available for military, police and fire departments, and in ICU and ER scenarios. Using MuscleSound, physicians, coaches, athletes, trainers, first responders and healthcare professionals receive real-time data by looking inside the muscle, which allows for immediate and personalized nutritional and performance-based recommendations, to unlock the body’s full potential and improve overall MuscleHealth.

“We are immensely proud of how far our technology has come over the past five years and the tremendous results we are seeing with our clients, including those in the sports medicine sector,” said Andy Jackson, President and CEO of MuscleSound. “Rehabilitation centers, physical therapy clinics, and other sports medicine facilities are always seeking ways to provide their clients with an accurate picture into the current state of their MuscleHealth, and with MuscleSound’s ability to give access to non-invasive, real-time critical data, they’re now able to determine recovery status and performance readiness faster and more accurately than ever before. Being recognized by the leading Orthopedics industry publication is a great honor and we look forward to continuing introducing our innovative MuscleHealth technology to more organizations in the space,” added Jackson.

Published by RRY Publications LLC, Orthopedics This Week is the most widely read weekly news source in the Orthopedics industry. A four-time winner of the MORE award for journalistic excellence, the publication offers the latest breaking orthopedic news, innovative technology conferences, market forecasts, data and analysis.

“Patients, physicians, hospitals, and reimbursers rely on the inspiration and perspiration of engineers and surgeon-inventors to improve outcomes and to control costs,” said Robin Young, founder of Orthopedics This Week. “Most engineers and inventors are little known, so we are proud to provide awards and a venue to recognize their great talents and contributions.”

To learn more about MuscleSound, visit www.musclesound.com or view the company video on YouTube. For scanning information and to schedule an appointment at the company’s Denver location, please email [email protected] or call 303-222-0280.

About MuscleSound

MuscleSound is a Denver-based performance and health technology company that helps athletes optimize performance levels with non-invasive MuscleHealth® measurements. The company’s patented software technology and methodology have made real-time measurement of muscle fuel and body composition a reality. MuscleSound delivers prompt and precise data that allows for proactive performance and health-based recommendations to effectively optimize overall recovery and readiness. For more information, visit www.musclesound.com.