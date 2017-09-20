Daxko Appoints Bjørn Bjerkøe as Chief Technology Officer

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the industry leader in member-based health & wellness software, announced the recent appointment of Bjørn Bjerkøe as Chief Technology Officer. Bjerkøe has already begun serving as CTO in the Daxko Denver office. He reports directly to Dave Gray, Daxko's Chief Executive Officer, and has joined the Daxko leadership team.



Daxko's Chief Technology Officer, Bjørn Bjerkøe

"We're excited to have Bjørn join Daxko's leadership team. We've been impressed by his history of building and coaching growing teams, leading technology strategy across complex platforms and his cultural fit with Daxko," says Gray. "Bjerkøe has ownership of all software development teams and products across Daxko, including design, development, quality assurance and infrastructure.

"Daxko's dedicated team and customer-centric approach was obvious to me from the beginning," says Bjerkøe. "I am excited to be a part of a company that is innovating in the health and wellness space with a clear goal of benefiting customers and their members."

The new CTO role is a strategic piece of Daxko's growth strategy and will allow Daxko to continue its track record of building and scaling best of breed technology solutions and providing exceptional experiences to more types of health clubs, YMCAs, JCCs, and boutique fitness centers than any other provider.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions and experienced services to all kinds of member-based health and wellness centers. Since Daxko began in 2001, we've grown to span 58 countries, 9,000 facilities and over 20 million members. Daxko customers rely on us to be the engine of their growth with deep insight, guidance, technology solutions, and exceptional experiences that make us the industry's recognized #1 software provider. To learn more, visit daxko.com.