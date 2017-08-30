Crunch Fitness West Florida Launches ‘CrunchTV’: Instantly Drives Millions Of Member-Generated Social Media Impressions

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(CHICAGO, IL) -- Crunch Fitness West Florida, part of America’s leading health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun through unique programming and cutting-edge training, just got even fitter. Today, Crunch announced that it has launched #CrunchTV - which turns its gym TVs into a social media digital signage network, giving members their instant ’15 seconds of fame’ and the gyms a robust marketing platform.

Powering #CrunchTV is UPshow, the leading in-venue social media display network. With word-of-mouth being the best form of marketing in the fitness industry, Crunch partnered with UPshow to maximize both member and trainer social media content posted from within the gym. In the first month, which currently covers five locations in Florida with five more expected in September, Crunch West Florida has reported 7.5 million social media impressions and 150,000 engagements. Driven by over 1,200 posts, #CrunchTV has also created a dynamic Social CRM of its most influential customers (those with followings of 5k – 150k).

Geoff Dyer, president of Crunch West Florida, “UPshow’s platform has really upgraded our member experience in a short period of time. Our members are serious about fitness and not afraid to show it, so we’re harnessing that energy using our TVs that we’ve transformed into enhanced Selfie engines. More importantly, it also gives our management team an opportunity to celebrate members and staff while they are working out – by providing information that enriches the gym experience – whether it is news about classes, events, promotions or general fitness education.”

Said Matt Gibbs, CMO and co-Founder of UPshow, “Bringing the Jumbotron Effect into the gym is what we set out to accomplish with Crunch Fitness and we’re thrilled with the initial results. #CrunchTV is a way to enhance customer loyalty and so far it has delivered huge exposure for the brand and its locations. We look forward to working with them to keep the momentum going.”

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness is a national chain of inclusive fitness centers that have fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Filled with the best strength and cardio equipment in the industry and staffed with world-class personal trainers, Crunch Fitness is proud to advertise that it makes No judgements. No too much or not enough. No glares of disapproval. Here we keep open minds. We are nurturers. We seek only to encourage, empower and entertain. There is no one type. There is no one reason. There is no one way. What we are is a diverse community; what we have is a culture of fun; what there is, is room for everyone: all kinds of people with all kinds of goals who’ve chosen to come reach them with us.

About UPshow

UPshow is the leading in-venue social media display network in the United States. On over 4,000 screens, UPshow allows patrons to display their social media posts instantly on TV. UPshow gives businesses vastly increased social media presence by increasing the posts inside their venues. In doing so, it enables businesses to automatically build a database of customers to connect with over social media, invite back and encourage to stay longer/spend more. UPshow is powered by Amazon's FireTV and Chrome hardware, and is plug and play with any TV or A/V system. For more information, please visit www.upshow.tv