CREP Recognizes NSCA’s TSAC-F Credential Tactical Strength and Conditioning Professionals Receive Industry Recognition

This press release was provided by CREP. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

OVERLAND PARK, KS – The Coalition for the Registry of Exercise Professionals (CREP) is pleased to announce the addition of the Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator (TSAC-F) credential to its national registry for exercise professionals. The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) recently applied to CREP for inclusion of the certificants on the US Registry for Exercise Professionals (USREPS) for its newest NCCA-accredited certification program.

“The NSCA believes this addition to the US Registry will only serve to improve the exposure for NSCA members regarding the profession and highlight the accomplishments and rigor TSAC-F professionals endure to obtain their certification requirements” says Michael Massik, Executive Director of NSCA. “The recognition of this credential on the registry for TSAC-F certificants increases employment opportunities for the professional and assists current and prospective employers in the positive verification of their professional credentials.”

“The US Registry of Exercise Professionals was created to provide employers and consumers with a resource to identify and provide positive verification of current credentials for highly qualified exercise professionals within the US.” says Tarah Remington Brown, Executive Officer of CREP.

“CREP is excited to see the growth of the registry and the addition of new exercise professional job roles represented on the US Registry that meet the evolving needs of the consumer.”

NSCA members who have obtained their TSAC-F credential can leverage their verification on the US Registry when seeking promotions, new employment opportunities, when speaking at industry events, and when authoring articles, blogs, and industry publications.

###

About CREP: CREP’s mission is to secure recognition of registered exercise professionals for their distinct roles in medical, health, fitness and sports performance fields. CREP's vision is for consumers and other allied health professionals and policymakers to recognize registered exercise professionals for their leadership and expertise in the design and delivery of physical activity and exercise programs which improve the health, fitness and athletic performance of the public. Further information about CREP and its US Registry of Exercise Professionals can be obtained by visiting its web site at www.usreps.org or by contacting:

About NSCA: The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning profession around the world. The NSCA advances the profession by supporting strength and conditioning professionals devoted to helping others discover and maximize their strengths. They disseminate research-based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, and continuing education opportunities. The NSCA community is composed of more than 45,000 members and certified professionals who further industry standards as researchers, educators, strength coaches, personal trainers, and other roles in related fields. Further information regarding NSCA and its credentialing requirements can be found at www.nsca.com.