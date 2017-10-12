CREP Elects New Board Members; Appoints Officers

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Oct. 6, 2017 The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals® (CREP®), a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) corporation composed of organizations that offer NCCA-accredited exercise certifications, today announced new officers and members to its Board of Directors for 2017-18.

"The board would like to thank Graham Melstrand for his years of service, expertise and dedication in helping to lead CREP through its inception to global recognition, and we are so pleased to have him continue working with us as the organization expands its reach" said newly-appointed Board President, Brian Biagioli. "We also extend a very warm welcome to our new board members and look forward to working with them to effectively press CREP®'s mission to provide individuals of all ages and abilities with the resources and leadership to safely and effectively achieve more active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity."

The Coalition’s executive officers and board of directors serve in a governance and fiduciary role through transparent operations and strategic planning for both industry and societal benefit. This thought leader group functions to serve its members, constituents and all stakeholders of exercise professions.

The board appointed:

Brian Biagioli, EdD – President

Executive Director, NCSF Board of Certification

Torrey Smith, MA, CSCS,*D; CSPS,*D; NSCA-CPT,*D; TSAC-F,*D – Vice President

Director of Certification, NSCA

Francis Neric, MS, MBA - Secretary

National Director of Certification, ACSM

Elizabeth Anderson - Treasurer

Executive Director, PMA

The membership of CREP recently elected Gina Cortese-Shipley, MS, Senior Advisor at The Cooper Institute to board service for 2017-2019. Ms. Cortese-Shipley joins Mr. Neric and Ms. Anderson as the newest board members. The Coalition’s two advisors, Denise M. Fandel, MBA, CAE, NATABOC Executive Director and Kent Johnson, Ph.D., FACSM, Lipscomb University Department of Kinesiology, round out the Board of Directors.

“The Coalition is experiencing significant growth and improved functionality of the U.S. Registry”, says CREP Executive Officer, Tarah Remington Brown. “Our volunteers are working hard, under direction of our board of directors, to provide innovative solutions for certified exercise professionals and provide exceptional service to our stakeholders. This includes employers, registrants and the public.”

The current CREP membership roster:

American Council on Exercise (ACE)

American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF)

National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA)​

Pilates Method Alliance (PMA)​

The Cooper Institute (CI)

2018 newly-approved members:

National Federation of Professional Trainers (NFPT)

Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa)

About CREP

The mission of CREP® is to secure recognition of registered exercise professionals for their distinct roles in medical, health, fitness and sports performance fields. CREP®'s vision is for consumers and other allied health professionals and policymakers to recognize registered exercise professionals for their leadership and expertise in the design and delivery of physical activity and exercise programs which improve the health, fitness and athletic performance of the public.

CREP® advances its mission by maintaining the United States Registry of Exercise Professionals® (USREPS®), an internationally recognized registry of exercise professionals in the United States, and as an advocate for the exercise professional who holds NCCA-accredited exercise certification on issues that pertain to regulation, access and scope of work. Learn more at usreps.org.