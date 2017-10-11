CPSA Expands Reach and Combines with NSPF

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, October 4, 2017 - The California Pool & Spa Association (CPSA) is expanding its geographic focus, forming The Pool, Spa & Aquatics Alliance (The Alliance) and combining with the National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF®), effective January 1, 2018. CPSA will continue its support of businesses and members who design, build, service, and supply pools and spas, through ongoing endorsement of only reasonable laws and codes. The organizations are actively engaged together in planning their future.

The combining of NSPF/GENESIS®, a 501(c)(3) foundation, and CPSA, a 501(c)(6) trade association, leverages resources more efficiently to collectively serve the industry, government, and society. NSPF focuses on providing educational programs that keep pools safer and that encourage water-based activities to keep pools open. CPSA builds relationships with government legislators and regulators to ensure the same. “This unification combines strength and strength,” says Past CPSA Board Chairman Mike Geremia.

“CPSA has worked hard to be the best at what they do. It is exciting to welcome the association to lead the NSPF Family’s government relations efforts,” says NSPF Board Chairman Bruce Dunn.

“NSPF has a strong Board of Directors and management team, high ethical standards, and a compelling vision. We are excited to join the NSPF Family and create an even bigger impact,” says CPSA Board Chairman Jerry Wallace.

The industry suffers a workforce shortage and subsequent demand among employers to recruit, train, and retain staff. The NSPF Family now offers training solutions to minimize the labor shortage impact in all industry segments: design/build, service, and operation. The courses encompass all experience levels, from new entrants, to established employees entrusted with greater responsibility.

CPSA has distinguished itself by preventing pool closures and construction bans during the five-year drought in California, the world’s largest pool and spa market. In addition, they have positively influenced contractor requirements and employment-law bills that impact small businesses, while promoting safety.

“Influencing legislators requires strong relations, backed with scientific support. John Norwood, Esq., and his team have shown their ability to engage, educate, and influence government representation,” reinforced NSPF CEO Thomas Lachocki, Ph.D.

“We look forward to connecting with NSPF to ensure we avoid duplicate efforts and work together on government affairs issues,” adds Norwood, who has accepted the role of CPSA National Government Affairs Director.

Together, the NSPF Family represents over 120,000 individual and company members and a spectrum of leading manufacturers and distributors. CPSA delivers exceptional grass-roots, government-relations capabilities. NSPF offers education and certification programs for residential service professionals and public pool staff. Genesis University delivers world-class curriculum for pool design, engineering, construction, and business. The entire NSPF Family is committed to representing the industry, working together to build demand for swimming pools, hot tubs, and aquatic facilities; reduce drowning; and ensure more people live healthier and happier lives through aquatic activity.

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Bruce Dunn, NSPF Chairman of the Board; Jerry Wallace, CPSA Chairman of the Board; John Norwood, CPSA National Government Affairs Director; or Thomas Lachocki, NSPF Chief Executive Officer, please reach out to Jacki Krumnow at 719-540-9119 or [email protected]

About the National Swimming Pool Foundation

We believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. Whether it’s encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. To further this mission, in 2016 we combined forces with GENESIS, an educational leader for designers and builders of residential pools and spas. Together with GENESIS we offer products and programs that are technically sound, convenient, and beautifully designed. In 2012, we launched the Step Into Swim™ Campaign, a 10- year initiative to create one million more swimmers. Founded in 1965 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NSPF proceeds go to fund education, research and to help create swimmers. Visit nspf.org, genesis3.com, stepintoswim.org, or call 719-540-9119 to learn more.

About the California Pool & Spa Association

The California Pool and Spa Association (CPSA) protect your business because we know you help families have happier and healthier lives. Everything we do helps businesses that design, build, service and supply pool and spas be better, more sustainable and profitable. We make a difference by preventing unreasonable laws and codes serving as the statewide public policy by advocating on behalf of industry interests before the California Legislature and state and local regulatory agencies. CPSA works with all segments of the California pool and spa industry and partners with other associations to be the central information source for the industry and consumers. CPSA promotes the highest standards of professional conduct in pool construction, service, and repair and seeks to promote the products and services of its members. Visit www.thecpsa.org for more information.