Core Health & Fitness Welcomes Tim Hawkins to the Executive Staff

Vancouver, WA, October 20th, 2017 – Core Health & Fitness, an industry leader in commercial fitness products, is excited to grow their executive team with the addition of Tim Hawkins as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Tim has a very extensive background in sales and marketing with large, mid-size and small organizations. He was Director of National accounts for Coca-Cola, Vice President for National Accounts for Levi Strauss, and most recently he has been working with a private equity group as the Chief Executive Officer of Ivey Performance Marketing.

Hawkins is no stranger to the fitness industry. He joined Nautilus, Inc in 2004 where he was President, CCO and CMO of the organization. During his time at Nautilus he led the turnaround of the largest branded organization in the fitness industry, focusing on revenue growth, customer service excellence, operational efficiencies and manufacturing quality improvement.

Core Health & Fitness’s President & COO, Dustin Grosz says “Hawkins’ well rounded work experiences both in and out of the fitness industry will help contribute to Core Health & Fitness’s growth in 2018 and beyond.” Grosz continues, “He will be an integral part of our ongoing strategy to continue to innovate and drive the company to success”.

About Core Health & Fitness

Core Health and Fitness is the world’s fifth largest marketer and distributor of commercial fitness products to health clubs, community recreational centers, hotels, government, educational facilities and more.

Core markets its products under the Star Trac®, StairMaster®, Schwinn® and Nautilus® brands. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, we employ over 400 people worldwide and serve a global customer base. Core maintains sales, engineering service offices throughout the United States (Vancouver, WA; Lake Forest, CA; Independence, VA as well as in the United Kingdom (High Wycombe); Germany (Munich); Spain (Barcelona) and Brazil (Sao Paulo). We operate our primary warehouse locations in the United States and the Netherlands.

Visit us at www.corehealthandfitness.com