Clubhouse at Lake Toxaway Country Club Now Open After $7.1 Million Renovation

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. – SEPTEMBER 15, 2017— The new clubhouse at Lake Toxaway Country Club is now open following a $7.1 million renovation. The renovation, originally announced in October 2016, is the latest development in a line of property updates including more than $10 million dollars of golf course improvements since 2007.

“The renovation project began and ended with one goal in mind: enhancing the Lake Toxaway community and the member and guest experience,” said Reg Heinitsh, owner of Lake Toxaway Country Club. “The design team at Kuo Diedrich along with award winning interior designer, Traci Rhoads and renowned landscape architect, Mary Palmer Dargan, helped us accomplish this and more through the creation of an attractive and energy efficient space that suits the needs of both future and current guests.”

Club members can now enjoy multiple dining venues including the Firestone Bar & Grille featuring an expansive indoor and outdoor bar, casual grille area and a sweeping covered dining porch with scenic lake and golf course views. The astounding views continue in the club’s spectacular ballroom, with a new large gable window and covered porch setting the stage for memorable member dining and private events.

Clubhouse improvements also include fully renovated locker rooms for men and ladies with brand new lockers and wet areas. The men’s locker room has an adjoining card room and the ladies’ card room also serves as a private dining room in the evening. Both card rooms grant access to an outdoor porch with signature views of Lake Toxaway. The Golf Pro Shop, which was originally located within the former clubhouse, is now a beautiful stand-alone building with convenient access to all clubhouse facilities.

A completely redesigned façade featuring cedar shake siding, stone accents and rustic trim details, creates a charming lakeside lodge feel emblematic of the Lake Toxaway community. In addition, the new porte cochere and expanded main lobby, provides members with the perfect entry.

Members and their guests can venture beyond the clubhouse for even more elevated mountain experiences. Lake Toxaway, the largest private lake in North Carolina, and the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains are the perfect backdrop to endless possibilities for outdoor activities such as golf, tennis, hiking, skiing, boating, fishing and more. In addition, Lake Toxaway Country Club has developed a reputation as one of the country’s leading croquet facilities, featuring a robust year-round program for the club’s members, and playing host to some of the game’s finest international players through such events as the Toxaway Mountain Challenge.

For more Lake Toxaway Country Club information, please visit www.laketoxaway.com.

About Lake Toxaway Estates

Lake Toxaway Estates is a private community surrounding North Carolina’s largest private lake with approximately 1,100 home sites ranging in size from 20-acre camps to half-acre lots. Approximately 125 families are permanent year-round residents; many seasonal residents hail from Georgia, Florida and North and South Carolina. Community amenities include a playground and soccer field, 40 acres of open space known as Meadow Ridge. The Pavilion, an open-air arena atop Meadow Ridge, is where monthly music events are held during the summer season. For more information, visit www.laketoxaway.com

About Lake Toxaway Country Club

Nestled in the heart of North Carolina’s most beautiful, unspoiled mountains, Lake Toxaway Country Club is a private facility for the exclusive use of its members and their guests. Members enjoy a championship golf course with premium conditions, mountain valleys and breathtaking elevated views, plus an array of amenities including incredible dining, state of the art fitness services, nationally acclaimed croquet, tennis, pool and a Tom Fazio Golf Learning Center. For more information, visit www.laketoxawaycc.com.