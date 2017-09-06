Club Pilates Launches Reconstructed Comprehensive Instructor Training Program

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (August 30, 2017) – Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium boutique Pilates franchise, announced today the launch of its newly restructured Teacher Training program. Pilates has long been ranked as one of the most popular forms of exercise, and now instructors have more options than ever when it comes to both education programs and employment options. Club Pilates’ enhanced 500-hour program exceeds industry standards and offers students comprehensive and modular instructor education along with employment opportunities.

Club Pilates’ Teacher Training program is the only 500-hour comprehensive Pilates educational platform that also includes specialty certifications in group fitness such as TRX, Barre and TriggerPoint – making graduates exponentially more marketable than their peers. The training program is completely modular, meaning if a student already has a certification in one or more of the specialty areas, the program is easily tailored to fit the needs and desires of each individual student. Club Pilates has further developed the program by implementing CANVAS, a college accredited online learning platform. With this interactive, online learning portal, the program allows students to watch the lecture portions prior to attending the first of the in-studio, applied learning sessions.

Known as a ‘blended learning environment’, the Club Pilates Teacher Training program is conducted both online and in-person. Led by a Master Trainer, In-Studio Session and Applied Learnings provide an environment for exercise breakdown and review. In addition to feeling the movements first-hand, students learn to lead the exercises in private, semi-private and group environments. The mentorship role of the Master Trainer is to coach each student through graduation while guiding learning, helping to identify areas for improvement in modules and theory, clarifying information, and helping students apply the learned content.

“Our newly enhanced Teacher Training program reflects the effort Club Pilates makes to continuously meet and exceed industry standards,” said Whitney Byrnes, Director of Teacher Training at Club Pilates. “Our goal at Club Pilates is to offer the most modern and accessible Pilates classes. We’re confident the new Teacher Training Program is forging new standards of the marketplace today.”

In an effort to reach the 500 in-depth hours that are part of the Teacher Training program, students will complete 150 online lecture hours, including online assignments, study guides, and books and videos. In addition, students complete 60 hour in-studio applied learning sessions where they will receive hands-on instruction in a studio setting, 80 observation hours, 100 self-practice hours, 50 practice teaching hours and 60 assistant teaching hours. The program also includes mentorship by a Master Trainer for a year.

Students of Club Pilates’ Teacher Training program are also offered a direct career path through Club Pilates’ apprenticeship program. Through the apprenticeship program, students can apply to lead class under the mentorship of a Master Trainer once they reach the half way point in their Teacher Training program. Graduates are encouraged to apply for an instructor position at any one of the 225 Club Pilates locations, with locations opening up weekly.

“Through this program, we are ensuring that our graduates are true Pilates experts,” said Vanessa Huffman, Director of Education at Club Pilates. “At the end of the day, our clients are the beneficiaries of the training because they are the ones receiving the highest level of instruction out there.”

For more information about the Teacher Training program visit: www.clubpilates.com/teacher-training.

