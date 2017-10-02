Clorox Total 360 System Awarded the Professional Cleaning Industry’s Top Honor

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

PLEASANTON, Calif., September 18, 2017 – Clorox Professional Products Company is proud to announce that the professional cleaning industry voted the Clorox® Total 360® System the 2017 ISSA Innovation of the Year and named it the Visitors’ Choice award winner. The Clorox® Total 360® System, a revolutionary new surface treatment system that uses electrostatic technology to provide superior coverage, was honored by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America trade show in Las Vegas, NV.

The annual ISSA Innovation Award Program provides the cleaning industry the opportunity to recognize the year’s most innovative products and services. By combining the online and on-site voting results with scores submitted by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts, media, and ISSA member representatives, the Clorox® Total 360® System was named the ISSA Innovation of the Year. The ISSA Innovation Award Program’s Visitors’ Choice award recognizes the top five products that receive the most qualified votes from on-site ISSA/INTERCLEAN® North America attendees.

“The ISSA Innovation Award Program celebrates innovations that are helping to drive the professional cleaning industry forward,” said Lou Centrella, ISSA Director of Digital Media. “This was one of our most competitive years with a pool of 44 entries from 38 companies, and we proudly congratulate each of this year’s winners.”

Clorox Professional Products Company has a history of its products winning the ISSA Innovation Award. In 2012, 2013 and 2015 respectively, Clorox® Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfecting Cleaners, Clorox® Urine Remover and Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes won the ISSA Innovation Award Cleaning Agent categories. The Clorox® Total 360® System is the company’s fourth product to be recognized by ISSA’s Innovation Award Program.

A Novel Solution for Facilities’ Toughest Challenges

Every year, nearly 60 million school days are lost due to influenza and the common cold[i] and productivity losses linked to absenteeism cost an average of $225.8 billion.[ii] Cleaning and disinfecting is a critical first line of defense and the Clorox® Total 360® System represents a major breakthrough in the fight against illness-causing germs, helping cleaning professionals prevent and contain outbreaks and keep facilities healthier during cold and flu season and beyond.

The Clorox® Total 360® System combines electrostatic technology with trusted Clorox® solutions, optimizing product delivery to provide comprehensive surface coverage in even the hardest-to-reach places. “The innovative system applies an electrostatic charge to the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity,” explains Kristina Vannoni, Associate Director – Marketing, Clorox Professional Products Company. “It covers up to 18,000 square feet per hour, providing superior surface coverage up to four times faster and using up to 65 percent less product compared with conventional trigger sprayers per square foot.”

For Total Building Maintenance, Inc., a leading full-service janitorial company with operations in Texas, California, Maryland and Illinois, the Clorox® Total 360® System offers a way to go the extra mile for their clients. Total Building Maintenance recently adopted and began implementing the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of surfaces in their clients’ facilities – including the sides, underside and backside of surfaces – more thoroughly and quickly than with traditional cleaning methods.

“It comes as no surprise that this technology was recognized as an innovation of the year,” said Neil Chopra, Chief Operations Officer, Total Building Maintenance, Inc. "Illness and absenteeism can have a huge impact on businesses, so we do everything we can to help prevent the spread of illness-causing germs. The Clorox® Total 360® System lets us do it in less time and with less product so we can provide efficient, comprehensive surface treatment that delivers an even cleaner, healthier environment for our clients.”

For more information about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

About Clorox Professional Products Company

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, Clorox Professional Products Company offers some of the industry's most recognized brand names for the commercial cleaning industry. Whether it is hospitals, offices, restaurants, schools, hotels or other commercial facilities, Clorox Professional Products Company is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxProfessional.com.