Celebrity Powerhouse Millennium Dance Complex And Dance-Fitness Leader Zumba Launch Inspiring Dance Campaign

Miami, F.L. - September 27, 2017 - A leader in the dance fitness industry, Zumba is teaming up with Hollywood’s hottest dance studio, Millennium Dance Complex (MDC), to visualize dance moves through a new lens. The two powerhouse brands are collaborating to get people moving, prompting interest in dance as a form of expression and exercise that everyone can do, and motivating fans to try Zumba classes.

“Dance is a universal concept that elicits fun and emotion and provides a great workout, regardless of your skillset,” said Carolina Moraes, VP of Marketing for Zumba. “By partnering with such a reputable dance company like MDC, we want to combine forces to show people everywhere that there is no one way to dance, and that you can take any Zumba move and make it your own.”

Zumba stars Dahrio Wonder, Mauricio Camargo, Cat Chiemelu and Kreesha Turner took to the dance floor alongside MDC choreographers Kenny Wormald, Willdabeast Adams and Brinn Nicole Gooch (who have a huge online fanbase), to create an infusion of different moves to popular Zumba tracks. All the dancers were inspired to blend traditional Zumba choreography with popular funk, reggaeton, and hip hop moves to show everybody that feeling like a pro dancer just takes some imagination and willingness to have fun. No matter who you are, you can do these moves and own the floor.

“In partnering with Zumba, we knew this was an innovative way to experience fitness and dance to reach new audiences,” said AnnMarie Hudson, owner of MDC. “Zumba is a global force known for making dance accessible and we hope more people join in on this universal movement--two powerhouses combined are going to create dance floor magic!”

The partnership includes three core campaign spots that will rollout throughout the month of September, plus supporting social content to educate and introduce audiences to this fresh take on dance. The talented dancers and Zumba instructors were hand-picked for their inventive dance styles and contagious personalities.

“Zumba offers a new approach to fitness and dance, and encompasses the same love and passion for dance that we all do,” said MDC master dancer and famed internet choreographer, Will “Willdabeast” Adams. “Zumba is taking over the world, and I couldn’t be more excited to blend our backgrounds together and offer moves that encourage everyone to get up, dance, and most importantly, have fun.”

To learn more about the campaign and follow all the inspiring videos and supporting content, visit zumbaxmdcdance.com and shuffle over to a Zumba class near you.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded fitness company in the world -- reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 186 countries. Known as "exercise in disguise," Zumba® blends contagious world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography, for an effective, total-body workout that feels more like a party than exercise. In addition to its original Zumba® program, the company offers 10 Zumba® specialty classes -- from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT-based workout called STRONG by Zumba®, based on Synced Music Motivation. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including DVDs, video games and original music, activewear and footwear, nutrition drink line "Zumba Shake Shake Shake®" and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Visit the ZLife blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.