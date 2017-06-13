Burke Advertising Launches New National Division, Gym Marketers

This press release was provided by Burke Advertising. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Bedford, NH – New Hampshire based agency Burke Advertising launched a new national division called Gym Marketers, at the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) industry show in Los Angeles.

Specializing in advertising and marketing for the health club industry, Gym Marketers will work as a full service agency skilled in digital advertising, SEO, website development, video production, direct mail, social media and media planning.

“We have had success in the health and fitness industry for years and made the decision to launch Gym Marketers to help us target new clubs around the country” said General Manager, Kayla Frank. “We’ve recognized a need for the one-stop shop in the industry, and will bring our successful advertising and digital strategies, and 24 years of experience as an agency to gyms and health clubs.”

Gym Marketers understands that every health club has a different market, a different audience, and a different voice. Its signature product, the More Members Media Mix™ analyzes these different factors to create a customized media balance for that particular health club. The end goal behind every strategy is to get more members through the door. The benefit of this agency is its vast array of specialties. Instead of hiring one firm for digital, another for direct mail, and a third for search engine optimization, Gym Marketers offers the convenience of a full service agency, and can take over all modern day digital and advertising initiatives.

“We are providing a streamlined service and communication channel for the health club owner, while maintaining brand consistency across all mediums,” said Jim Burke, CEO of Gym Marketers. “Our presence at IHRSA was a huge success with a very positive response. We are very bullish on the growth of Gym Marketers in this industry.”

Information about Gym Marketers and its services can be found online at GymMarketers.com.

About Burke Advertising

Established in 1994, Burke Advertising provides organizations with a full array of communication services including: media planning, search engine optimization, digital marketing, social media, video production, traditional advertising, direct mail, web design, public relations, graphic design and print services. A sample of Burke Advertising’s current clients include: Banks Automotive, Rivier University, Proctor Ski of Nashua, Unitil, Cold Springs RV, Spooky World, and Laars Heating Systems. Learn more at www.burkeadvertising.com.