Brigadoon Fitness Celebrates 5th Anniversary

FORT WAYNE, IND. (August 7, 2017) ––Brigadoon Fitness has reached a milestone this August, celebrating 5 years of business. The company has grown and expanded from its initial acquisition of Hotel Fitness, to working with customers in a variety of industries, including multi-family, education, military, fire and police, parks and rec, health clubs, governmental and corporate wellness.

Over the past 5 years, Brigadoon Fitness has quickly built a reputation for providing customers with quality commercial fitness equipment and unparalleled customer support. In addition, the company has developed its own lines of commercial cardio equipment, under the name Green Series. The Green Series family of commercial fitness equipment includes treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, upright bikes and indoor cycles which are sold directly and through a network of more than 130 dealers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

“I take great pride in joining our employees, clients and business partners in celebrating our company’s 5th anniversary. We have come a long way in a just a few short years and I am excited about our future,” stated Bruce Dye, CEO of Brigadoon Fitness.

Looking ahead, Brigadoon Fitness plans to continue its growth by developing more products, increasing the size of its dealer network, adding to its workforce and expanding into additional industries.



About Brigadoon Fitness

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brigadoon Fitness is the exclusive distributor of the Green Series™ fitness equipment in North America. In addition, we’ve designed and equipped more than 20,000 hotel fitness facilities through our division, Hotel Fitness®. We’re innovators, changing the way the industry does business by investing millions of dollars in state-of-the-art technology, experienced people, product design and the largest inventory of fitness equipment and accessories. This unique approach allows Brigadoon Fitness to provide the best products and solutions, more efficiently and for the best value.