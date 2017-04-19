A Branding Revision for InTouch Technology

This press release was provided by InTouch Technology. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

April 18, 2017 — InTouch Technology, the pioneer of lead management software solutions for the health and fitness industry, has unveiled an update to its branding that reflects the company’s ever-growing product offering and long-term market strategy.

Long held as an expert provider of lead management software for the industry, this branding update is aligned with the company’s overarching market strategy. Building on its core FollowUp product, InTouch is now focused on providing a full and robust member lifecycle management solution to clubs.

“As the health and fitness industry develops, so too do the needs of our customers. As a company, we are responding to those changing needs and expanding our solution to give club owners the ability to manage every step of the member lifecycle, from acquisition to retention. Our branding revision ensures that the market is made aware of this expansion and represents a pivotal shift in the company’s business strategy.” - Dana Milkie, President and CEO

InTouch Technology’s branding update comes in the wake of several new product releases:

InSights + Goals , a sales reporting tool that combines dashboard views with company, club and individual goals was officially launched at IHRSA 2017.

, a sales reporting tool that combines dashboard views with company, club and individual goals was officially launched at IHRSA 2017. InTouch Presents , launching in May 2017, is a fully customizable sales presentation tool allowing sales teams to easily edit and build presentations for both membership and personal training leads.

, launching in May 2017, is a fully customizable sales presentation tool allowing sales teams to easily edit and build presentations for both membership and personal training leads. InTouch Go , released in April 2017, allows users to perform outreach and capture leads quickly on any connected mobile device. This tool’s Power Match feature provides duplicate checks against name, email and phone numbers in the user’s database.

, released in April 2017, allows users to perform outreach and capture leads quickly on any connected mobile device. This tool’s Power Match feature provides duplicate checks against name, email and phone numbers in the user’s database. InTouch LINK , released in March 2017, is our upgraded API platform that allows for easier and deeper integrations with clients, key partners and industry leading technologies.

, released in March 2017, is our upgraded API platform that allows for easier and deeper integrations with clients, key partners and industry leading technologies. In the coming months, InTouch Technology will release personal training, nutrition and mobile member tools designed to provide clubs with a seamless way to improve sales performance and member retention rates.

With its eyes and ears on the market, InTouch Technology is committed to releasing new products aimed at improving club performance as it relates to member lifecycle management.

About InTouch Technology: InTouch Technology is a global provider of member lifecycle management software solutions designed by club owners for club owners.

For more information, please visit www.intouchtechnology.com or call us at 888-437-8243.