Blink Fitness Bolsters Franchising Team with Hiring of Patricia Perry as Vice President of Franchise Development; Lori Gonzalez as Director of Franchise Operations

This press release was provided by Blink Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, NY – Blink Fitness—a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand that focuses on how exercise makes you feel rather than how it makes you look— announced the hiring of Patricia Perry as Vice President of Franchise Development and Lori Gonzalez as Director of Franchise Operations. The additions of Perry and Gonzalez to the Blink team are part of the brand’s continued investment in franchising and company-owned expansion.

“Hiring the best talent has been a critical factor in our success and key to our tremendous growth,” said Blink Fitness president Todd Magazine. “The addition of these two highly accomplished franchise veterans will put our already strong franchise business into overdrive.”

Since joining the team in late 2016, Perry has been responsible for the creation and implementation of the brand’s franchise growth strategy. Perry comes to Blink with 16 years of experience in the franchising and foodservice industries, previously serving as Vice President of Global Franchise Development for Krispy Kreme, as well as working for Church’s Chicken where she led franchising development and real estate in North America.

“I am thrilled to be with Blink Fitness, especially at such an exciting time,” noted Perry. “I've helped to build some of the strongest companies in franchising and I felt that this was the perfect brand to join at the right time to contribute significantly to franchising growth.”

With her new position, Gonzalez will play a critical support role by helping franchisees achieve the growth they desire. She will be involved in virtually all aspects of franchisee development, including training, real estate, construction, openings, and ongoing business management. Gonzalez comes to Blink with nearly 30 years of experience in franchising, having held operations positions with companies such as Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, Friendly’s Ice Cream, and Fantastic Sam’s Cut & Color.

“Joining the Blink Fitness team appealed to me as the company has been guided by experienced fitness and business veterans since its inception,” added Gonzalez. "Blink is a unique and in-demand concept with a lot of momentum, and I look forward to helping sustain that growth by continuing to strengthen franchisee resources.”

Since launching the brand in 2011, Blink has opened nearly 60 corporate locations serving more than 300,000 members throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. According to Magazine, Blink will have approximately 70 locations open and operating by the end of the year, including the brand’s first locations in California. He also expects Blink to surpass the 300-unit mark over the next five years.

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a New York-based premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 70 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™, celebrating how exercise makes you feel, not just how it makes you look. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.