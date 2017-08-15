Blink Fitness Appoints Sean Cosier as Senior Director of Digital Experience; Peter Chen as Director of Business Development

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, NY – Blink Fitness—a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand that focuses on how exercise makes you feel rather than how it makes you look—has announced the additions of two new positions to their corporate roster, hiring Sean Cosier as Senior Director of Digital Experience and Peter Chen as Director of Business Development.

“I am excited to welcome both Sean and Peter to the Blink family. Both executives will help make an already talented team even stronger,” said Blink Fitness president Todd Magazine. “Their addition will put our innovation and strategic initiatives into overdrive.”

Cosier is in charge of identifying and implementing innovative technology solutions that will enhance Blink’s member experience. Prior to joining Blink, Cosier served as Head of Innovation at Mekanism, working with organizations such as the NFL, the White House, Pepsi, Starbucks and Ralph Lauren.

“I’m thrilled to combine my passion for cutting-edge technology with Blink’s innovative gym experience and long-term vision,” Cosier noted.

Chen will be responsible for strategic planning and identifying new growth opportunities. He comes to Blink from Bain & Company, where he consulted on projects ranging from customer experience transformation to operating model redesign.

“I’m excited to build upon Blink’s already strong strategic vision and continue to fuel its explosive growth,” added Chen.

Since launching in 2011, Blink has opened nearly 60 corporate locations serving more than 300,000 members throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. According to Magazine, Blink will have approximately 70 locations open and operating by the end of the year, including the brand’s first locations in California. He also expects Blink to surpass the 300-unit mark over the next five years.

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 70 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company’s signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.