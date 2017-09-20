Blink Fitness and ClassPass Partner to Bring Consumers More Ways to Workout

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(New York, NY) September 14, 2017 – Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based gym, today announced a partnership with ClassPass, the leading membership service to the world’s largest fitness network. Starting today, ClassPass will introduce a new co-membership plan option that will give members access to nearly 60 Blink Fitness locations in New York and New Jersey.

“Many boutique fitness consumers are looking to supplement their favorite group fitness workouts with a high quality gym membership to achieve a more balanced exercise routine,” said Todd Magazine, President of Blink Fitness. “Blink’s partnership with ClassPass makes this simple. It’s a first-of-its-kind partnership that will expand our unique Mood Above Muscle™ fitness philosophy to a completely new audience.”

The co-membership provides a great benefit for those looking for versatility in their fitness routine at an incredible value. ClassPass users can supplement their boutique classes with access to Blink Fitness’ high-quality gyms and the company’s signature Feel Good Experience®, which provides a modern and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

“At ClassPass we’re always exploring ways to connect our members to a broader range of fitness activities that align with their varied needs and goals,” said Fritz Lanman, CEO of ClassPass. “Partnering with a brand like Blink is a win for those who enjoy the gym experience but are also looking for a diversity of class options, or for current ClassPass members looking to supplement their existing routine with additional flexibility.”

The new ClassPass co-membership will allow access to all Blink Fitness locations in the New York metro area via the existing five and 10 class per month plans – pricing is $90 and $150, respectively. It does not require any commitment, initiation fee, cancellation fee or pre-booking. Interested members may sign up on ClassPass before visiting their nearest Blink location to complete sign up, take member photos and receive their key fob.

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 70 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company’s signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available onblinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.