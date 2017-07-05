Big Ass Fans Debuts First Automated Directional Fan

This press release was provided by Big Ass Fans. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Lexington, Kentucky – June 29, 2017 – Big Ass Solutions, the maker of Big Ass Fans and big Ass Light, has announced its latest innovation, AirEye. The first fan of its kind to detect motion and shut off automatically, AirEye is the quietest, longest-lasting, easiest-to-clean, highest efficiency personal cooler ever made.

Existing directional fans break down often, make excessive noise, have limited speed settings, and are inefficient and difficult to clean. AirEye improves upon every shortcoming:

AirEye's motion sensor ensures it only operates when workers are present, saving energy effortlessly during shift changes, breaks and shutdowns.

AirEye moves up to 48 percent more air than other fans, enough to create a breeze a third of a football field away.

Patented airfoils produce less noise than any competitor, even at full speed.

Its 7-year, full warranty is more than twice as long as the industry average.

AirEye's electronically commutated motor operates 50 percent more efficiently than typical directional fans.

The standard infinite speed control allows the fan to operate at 1 to 100 percent of full speed, rather than the typical two to three settings.

Protected by an epoxy-sealed and powder-coated cage, AirEye's hub and airfoils will endure years of daily use.

AirEye is available with a variety of mounts, including I-beam, C-channel, wall, swivel and portable pedestal. Its IP65 rating means that washing AirEye is as simple as hosing it down. And with its easy-to-remove cage and components, cleaning tough-to-reach dust and dirt buildup is easy.

AirEye comes in 20-, 24- and 30-inch diameters, and is available to order now. Visit www.bigasssolutions.com/aireye for more information. To download images of AirEye, click here.

About Big Ass Solutions

Big Ass Solutions' unique name originated with the massive overhead fans the company perfected to bring comfort and energy savings to enormous industrial buildings. Today, though, Big Ass is much more than industrial—and much more than Big Ass Fans. Big Ass represents quality, form and function to solve problems in the built environment. So what the heck does that mean? It's having more than 60 degreed engineers on staff and the world's only LEED® Gold R&D facility dedicated to testing air movement on a grand scale. It's speaking to customers directly to understand and solve their problems. But mostly it's an insatiable drive to improve, engineer, design, test, re-engineer, re-design and re-test each product. An d then start over again. It's applying the big Ass approach to other problems, and inventing or reinventing solutions. Big Ass Solution's doesn't do thinks halfway. They go Big Ass. And that's precisely why there's No Equal®.