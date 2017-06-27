ASF’s New Software Technology Soon to Take Flight

DENVER, CO, June 22, 2017. My Club Business 1.0 will soon be launched by ASF Payment Solutions. With advanced navigation and a bold modern design, ASF is creating a more intuitive user experience. Simple and easy navigation allows clients to move quickly between applications. Moreover, My Club Business 1.0 offers greater efficiency in utilizing enormous amounts of data with greater sorting and filtering capabilities. “This new platform is the first of many future scheduled releases and updates of our gym management software. We are extremely excited about this new direction and the value we will bring to our clients with streamlined interface and functionality,” says Sean Kirby, VP Client Relations.

About ASF Payment Solutions:

ASF Payment Solutions is a technology company that provides software, complete payment solutions and customer support to the fitness industry. ASF takes pride in our client’s business success that goes beyond just being a gym management software company. By offering integrated software services, as well as flexible payment options ASF gives clients the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and grow their business.