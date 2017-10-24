ASF Payment Solutions Releases My Club Business 1.0.1

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Highlands Ranch, CO, October 19, 2017 -- ASF continues its overall initiative to revitalizing our software with the release of My Club Business 1.0.1! This new leading tool offers combined reports in one place—adding increased simplicity and a sophisticated summary of all your club’s data.

My Club Business 1.0.1 features include: new and updated reports, data grouping functionality, logo & color customization and increased mobile functionality.

“This latest release is part of our ongoing commitment to revitalizing our software around the essential and technological tools that today’s club owners need. Our team looks forward to continuing to bring the latest technology to our clients and the industry,” says Courtney Harper, Application Development Manager.

My Club Business 1.0.1 boasts group data functionality, and report consolidation so that club owners and staff can quickly and efficiently run reports. Additionally, club owners can take ownership of these latest key features with their club’s colors and logo.

ABOUT

ASF Payment Solutions is a technology company that provides software, complete payment solutions and customer support to the fitness industry. ASF takes pride in our client’s business success that goes beyond just being a gym management software company. By offering integrated software services, as well as flexible payment options ASF gives clients the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and retention.

For more information, contact: Sales and New Accounts, ASF Payment Solutions,

800-227-3859 or email: [email protected]