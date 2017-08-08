ASF Payment Solutions Launches Robust Gym Membership Software 1.0

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Helping gym owners save time and increase revenue, ASF Payment Solutions launched My Club Business 1.0. This robust gym management software offers a streamlined scheduler and a user-friendly interface.

Taking flight today, My Club Business 1.0 will feature advanced navigation and a bold modern design. Simple and easy navigation allows clients to move quickly between applications and create a more intuitive user experience. Moreover, My Club Business 1.0 offers greater efficiency in utilizing enormous amounts of data with greater sorting and filtering capabilities.

“This new platform is the first of many future scheduled releases and updates of our gym management software. We are extremely excited about this new direction and the value we will bring to our clients with streamlined interface and functionality,” says Sean Kirby, VP Client Relations.

Gym owners will benefit from key features designed to save time, which means ease of use for staff. In addition, gym owners will benefit from a robust reporting feature leading to higher revenue.

ASF Payment Solutions is a technology company that provides software, complete payment solutions and customer support to the fitness industry. ASF takes pride in our client’s business success that goes beyond just being a gym management software company. By offering integrated software services, as well as flexible payment options ASF gives clients the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and grow their business.