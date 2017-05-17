Annbeth Eschbach, ‘Spa+Fitness’ Expert, Joins AFS Advisory Council

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, NEW YORK, NY, May 16, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced the addition of well known fitness industry leader Annbeth Eschbach to its Advisory Council.

Ms. Eschbach is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exhale Enterprises, Inc., an enterprise that has forever changed the spa+fitness industry with the introduction of a unique wellbeing brand and business model that addresses both mind+body, through spa+fitness. Widely recognized as a pioneer in mind/body transformation, Exhale’s brand and programs are in high demand from consumers, premium hospitality brands, and real estate developers.

"There are few people in fitness whose careers and credentials cover as broad a spectrum as Annbeth Eschbach,” said AFS CEO Josh Leve. “Her depth of knowledge and areas of expertise will be a welcome addition to the AFS Advisory Council. Our members will benefit greatly from Annbeth’s participation.”

Founded in 2003, Exhale today boasts 25 locations in the US and Caribbean, 17 hospitality partners, dozens of proprietary boutique fitness class programs, and award winning spa+healing programs, creating for itself a position as a wellbeing lifestyle brand.

With this position, exhale transcends the narrowly defined fitness or spa boundaries, and benefits from the growing demand in wellness hospitality, wellness real estate, and a vibrant global wellness market hugely focused on well-living and mindfulness.

“I am jazzed and honored to be asked to join AFS’ Advisory Council,” said Annbeth. “This is an organization perched in the sweet spot of a fitness studio industry that is on fire…a sector that is predicted to double in the next five years".

“AFS is filling the large and growing need from entrepreneurs and studio operators who now have a source to go for solid business skills, guidance and tools. Building a business takes a village, and I know from my own experience how critical it is to have a village. Hope to help.”

Prior to Exhale, Ms. Eschbach spent 12 years at Wellbridge, then the third largest spa and club operators, where she directed the spa division, with responsibility for a 50-property portfolio. She’s a graduate of Northwestern University with an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Ms. Eschbach is also a former president of the board of directors of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) and recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement award from Club Industry.

