Aktiv Solutions’ Virtual Training Platform Powers Hilton’s Innovative “Five Feet To Fitness” In-Room Fitness Offering

This press release was provided by Aktiv Solutions. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2017 – Aktiv Solutions is helping the hospitality industry’s biggest brand take the guest-room experience to the next level. The industry leader in functional fitness facility design and supply, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts, have teamed to provide an immersive exercise experience in-room as part of its new “Five Feet to Fitness™” offering.

Hilton’s new in-room wellness concept brings over a dozen functional training tools and fitness accessory options into the hotel room, making it more convenient than ever for road warriors, exercise enthusiasts and those who prefer to workout in private to maintain their routines.

Aktiv’s guided-training platform will serve as the on-demand engine for a wide variety of curated workout programs that guests can choose from based on their personal workout preferences.

“Hilton has once again raised the bar in meeting the increasing demands of today’s health-conscious travelers for easily accessible, dynamic and robust fitness services,” said Bryan Green, Founder and CEO for Aktiv. “Our tailored programming integrates seamlessly within Hilton’s new offering, powering an in-room fitness experience in a way never before realized.”

In the Aktiv system, the personal kiosk is embedded within a Gym Rax™ functional training bay to create a compact, yet comprehensive gym in the comfort and privacy of one’s room. The dynamic fitness experience will assist Hilton in wowing today’s health-conscious travelers who are increasingly committed to maintaining exercise regimens while on the road.

“An essential component of our design process was to ensure that guests staying in Five Feet to Fitness rooms not only have sports performance materials but can also access sleek content in the form of digital tutorials and classes,” said Ryan Crabbe, Senior Director, Global Wellness at Hilton. “Aktiv brings a fresh and unique range of expertise in designing and implementing dynamic fitness experiences, their digitally guided training system provides an engine that seamlessly activates the wide variety of fitness resources that are offered to our Five Feet to Fitness guests.”

The fitness industry is demonstrating a significant increase in demand for the development of meaningful virtual training solutions pointed at health clubs, and other types of commercial fitness facilities. Aktiv recently announced the upcoming launch of Aktiv Virtual™, a personal training guided workout platform that offers efficiencies that significantly reduce many of the barriers associated with the successful implementation of functional training within gyms. With Hilton, the company has turned its focus towards delivering world class fitness experiences within the hospitality segment. Beyond the guest room, natural extensions for Aktiv’s virtual training platform include hotel fitness centers and Aktiv’s soon-to-be launched No Sweat Zone™, a space within or adjacent to conference areas that provide healthy breaks from corporate meetings.

All of Aktiv’s programs are designed to combine expert-level coaching with control of the physical environment, while also recognizing in real time the biofeedback of the user. A robust selection of on-demand and customizable functional training workouts deliver a unique one-on-one training experience for every workout. Users build exactly the workouts they want based on their daily preferences and conditioning level from H.I.I.T. programs to Power Yoga. Aktiv’s fully “connected” design seamlessly pairs with a full array of popular wearables, including Fitbit®, Apple® Watch, Polar®, Garmin® and others. The platform can also be branded to ensure that the user fitness experience within a facility is delivered as a seamless extension of a wider range of guest services and amenities.

For more information on Aktiv Solutions, visit www.aktivsolutions.com or email [email protected]

A Fitness Ventures International, LLC Company 2017© All Rights Reserved.

###

About Aktiv:

At Aktiv we amplify dynamic training areas for health clubs and specialty studios alike. Our mission is to establish safe, functional, and revenue-generating space while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. We craft energizing and balanced operational solutions to accommodate today’s explosive dynamic training trends. Visit www.aktivsolutions.com.