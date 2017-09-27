Aktiv Solutions & myEquilibria Introduce Wellness-Inspired Outdoor Functional Training Ecosystems

Santa Monica, CA- September 21, 2017 – Aktiv Solutions and MyEquilibria today announced a partnership by which the companies will integrate an inspirational line of specialty outdoor training structures to be placed in a variety of highly-accessible public locations, dramatically enhancing the landscape of adult outdoor fitness as we know it.

The wellness “playgrounds” will serve as dynamic public-access fitness and exercise environments that work in combination with a free mobile app that provides guided workouts, designed specifically for the unique playground elements. Ultimately, the wellness playgrounds serve as valuable public service offerings to excite and engage local communities towards exercise and a more active, healthy lifestyle.

“We are seeing a growing demand to extend our support in designing wellness environments beyond the four walls of the health club, studio, or hotel,” says Bryan Green, Aktiv Founder & CEO. “The public sector is starved for thoughtful ways to infuse adult fitness solutions within our city parks, beaches, and other outdoor locations that encourage exercise in a manner that’s highly accessible, convenient and innovative. MyEquilibria structures are the world’s finest outdoor training apparatus, and we are energized to work together in the design and placement of their functional art.”

The collaboration creates an industry first exposition of technology and sophisticated design not previously applied to outdoor fitness. World renown designer and futurist Vito di Bari was commissioned by MyEquilibria to envision a high-tech, futurist “tree” dedicated to fitness, and blend effortlessly into nature. Its leaf designs are inspired by Voronoi diagrams, elegant arithmetic patterns based on nature.

In addition to the tree, the MyEquilibria system of modular structures and accessory provide a wide variety of form factor selection and exercise functionality. Suitable for both public and private installations, the system flexibility can create an energizing outdoor training gym or a more subdued mindfulness space intended to accommodate yoga, stretching, or other lower-intensity activities.

MyEquilibria was conceived in the United States by its Founder & CEO Gian Luca Innocenzi and manufactured in Italy by the world’s leading luxury street furniture manufacturer Metalco. Metalco products are found in commercial installation in more than 4,000 cities and in 32 countries.

“We designed MyEquilibria to complement the outdoors, not overpower the environment. Each detail has been carefully crafted to deliver only the highest quality, safest, and awe-inspiring platforms for everyone to enjoy no matter your fitness level,” said Innocenzi. “Our Mission is to create something not just beautiful, but useful, inspiring and with a strong impact on the community.”

MyEquilibria has designed and placed its systems in leading parks and greenspace around the world including Milan, Florence, Rome and Bucharest. A flagship installation is currently set for the sands of Miami Beach in November. For its part, Aktiv Solutions will lend its conceptual and schematic design strength along with the company’s sales and project-management expertise. Aktiv clients looking to optimize outdoor space will find the systems are scalable in that they can be modified for placement on rooftop decks, adjunct outdoor areas, or within student housing or corporate campus green-space where wellness integration is desired.

The MyEquilibria name derives from the pursuit of placing our mind, body and spirit within balance. Walking, running, jumping, climbing, pushing and reaching are all things humans instinctively do when outdoors. MyEquilibria structures and zones incorporate those natural activities into the workout area, making it accessible and fun to beginners and fitness professionals alike.

The MyEquilibria app guides each user free of charge with exercise tutorials providing a variety in training fun and difficulty. Within the app, users can connect with each other or find local personal trainers. In addition, the patented geo-localization app will help pinpoint the closest MyEquilibria Wellness Park. Posting on social media or competitions can be created to drive fun and continuity between repeat visits within the same location or among various MyEquilibria functional art installations around the globe.

The variable structures support all types of functional training and calisthenics, designed to scale to virtual any area. Arrangements are crafted to support personal usage or small group training and incorporate various “stages” for intensive 15-30-minute training sessions. The systems are also ideal for private locations like luxury hotels, villas, terraces and yachts.

“With an estimated 600 million active adults worldwide, nearly 80 percent of them train outdoors as a part a regular exercise regimen. Our goal is to work closely with state and local government along with companies dedicated to providing accessibility to exercise infrastructure aimed directly at the well-being of the communities they serve,” said Green.

The benefits of training outdoors are well documented and include fresh air, increase in serotonin levels, sensory stimulation, the assimilation of Vitamin D and effective calcium levels, and as a prevention mechanism against depression.

About Aktiv

At Aktiv we amplify dynamic training areas for health clubs and specialty studios alike. Our mission is to establish safe, functional, and revenue-generating space while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. We craft energizing and balanced operational solutions to accommodate today’s explosive dynamic training trends. Visit www.aktivsolutions.com.

About MyEquilibria

MyEquilibria is an Italian brand by Metalco Active producing and marketing fitness concepts for the outdoors. The company founders and creators: Gian Luca Innocenzi, CEO, and Alfredo Tasca, President of both Metalco Active and its industrial partner, Metalco. Metalco Active’s key characteristic is its global vision. It focuses on integrating diverse cultures with a variety of professional dimensions: design, research, engineering, technological innovation, digital enterprise and oversight of the entire production line through to launch-stage. Its vision is to use art and design to entice us to exercise – an integrated concept for living a sport, admiring art and freeing our instincts. For its industrial development, it partnered up with Metalco, which has extensive experience in the outdoor sector and is considered the best in the world for large urban landscaping projects. Wellment, the company’s Miami-based branch, is specialized in developing exercise programmes and partnerships with top trainers at a global level, to create multimedia content supporting a person’s fitness needs, and developing new products.