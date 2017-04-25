AFS CEO Josh Leve to Present At NSCA, NASM, Club Industry Conferences

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, April 25, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) announced today that Josh Leve, AFS Founder and CEO, will be a featured presenter at several high-level, fitness industry gatherings later this year, confirming the continued leadership position of AFS and fitness studio movement.

Leve, who presented in March at the Empower! event in Chicago, and participated in a podcast with the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) has accepted invitations to present at the following prestigious conferences in 2017:

May 19-21, National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA) Business Conference, Colorado Springs

July 12-15, NSCA National Conference & Expo, Las Vegas

October 4-6, Club Industry, Chicago

October 12-15, National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), Optima Conference, Scottsdale, AZ

November 9-11, Athletic Business (AB) Conference, Orlando

“I’m incredibly humbled to be invited to present at these major industry events,” said Leve. “NSCA, NASM, Club Industry – these are gatherings of our industry’s thought leaders. I’m honored to be included in the team picture and I’m looking forward to the engagements.”

Attendees can expect to learn about the trends in the studio industry and insights into what’s working and what’s not. The explosive growth in the studio market has led to competitive challenges that will also be examined.Further, the latest AFS studio market research – a primary differentiator for the organization – will be referenced and highlighted whenever possible.

“We continue to explore the ‘boutique’ studio phenomenon with annual and quarterly research projects,” said Leve. “There’s always more to learn and we pride ourselves in uncovering best practices and disseminating them into the industry.”

Those best practices will be presented, examined and dissected in Leve’s presentations.

For further information check AFS Calendar of Events, www.afsfitness.com.