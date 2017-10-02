Advancing the Industry through Education

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, September 27, 2017 – Providing for an educated workforce, the National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF®) delivers new and improved educational offerings to service technicians, pool operators, and pool builders. NSPF’s continual improvement process produces courses that prepare professionals for success in their chosen careers.

“We find that most people are looking for a career path, and education helps to provide that,” begins Darrel Doust, NSPF Instructor and Poolwerx Chief Operating Officer. “Education also assists in attracting new, young people to our industry, because the younger generations are very interested in advancement and what's next. They want to be trained, and the NSPF Certifications assist in providing that training.”

NSPF’s newest certification program designed for service industry technicians is turning one year old! The Advanced Service Technician course has already certified 53 students in its first year, and hosts an array of upcoming class locations scheduled throughout the country. Included in AST Certification is a digital welcome kit of promotional assets, such as email and press release templates, a postcard to personalize and print, and an email signature template. Technicians who become certified in 2017 receive free promotional items, such as AST Certification Frisbees and an AST Certification Vehicle Magnet.

“Before completing AST Certification, I had trouble explaining what I thought to be the problem with acid feeding at our university spa. After completing the Advanced Service Technician training, I can communicate better with my service technicians and together we are troubleshooting the solution to a longstanding problem,” stated Cassie Honey, AST Certified Assistant Director of Aquatics, Texas A&M University.

Blended classroom and online learning continues to grow in popularity, with nearly 2,000 more online courses completed this past training season than the previous. “The online and in-class format allows for staff to learn at their own pace, while also having the benefit of interaction with their peers,” continues Doust. “Blended learning also works for the employer, providing training opportunities without an unreasonable requirement for staff to spend time away from the business.”

Pool Operator Primer, the online course utilized in blended CPO® Certification, is better than ever with a total of 531 updates recently applied to both the Spanish and English versions. Many professionals enjoy the blended learning aspect that Pool Operator Primer provides. “The online course was great. I learned the necessary information on my own time and from my own home,” stated student Wanda Keener.

NSPF is utilizing feedback from students to further enhance the user experience:

Online learning can now be truly self-guided: a feature has been enabled to allow students to navigate through online courses without audio delay

The pressure of perfection has been lifted: the pass rate for online exams has been modified from 100% to 80% and students will receive valuable feedback on mistakes

Since the release of the 2017 updates to Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Certification, feedback has been received and applied to create a 2017 2nd edition printing of the Pool & Spa Operator Handbook, along with 42 edits applied to the accompanying exams

Content of AST Certification Workplace Safety has been revamped to better represent the needs of the workforce, and more substantial content has been added in all areas of the resource guide

Students may now receive a printed version of the digital AST Certification Resource Guides, used for note-taking throughout completion of the program, as well as for reference during the open book exam and subsequent service career.

In total, more than 1,000 edits have been made to NSPF online courses to ensure accuracy and effective delivery of content NSPF education will be represented at leading venues around the world this fall, in addition to GENESIS® training which has expanded to all the major shows in the industry since joining the NSPF family in 2016. The World Aquatic Health Conference will feature an all-new track Training for Business Growth. The International Pool Spa Patio Expo will host numerous NSPF and GENESIS courses. GENESIS Co-Founder Skip Phillips will participate in Aquanale’s 7th Annual International Swimming Pool and Wellness Forum. In addition, NSPF and GENESIS are pleased to return to the Canadian Pool & Spa Show.

To learn more about NSPF’s educational programs for service technicians, pool and spa operators, and builders, visit nspf.org or genesis3.com; or email [email protected]