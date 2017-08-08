Action Floor Systems® Products Achieve FloorScore® Certification

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MERCER, Wis. – Action Floor Systems announces the FloorScore Certification of its Action Solid Maple Hardwood Flooring and Action Herculan Pad and Pour Systems, furthering the Action Floor Systems reputation of producing environmentally-friendly products.

FloorScore Certification is the most highly recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) certification for hard surface flooring materials.

To become FloorScore Certified, SCS Global Services measures the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are emitted from a product. A product must meet the VOC emission standards of the California Section 01350 Program and the SCS-EC 10.3-2014 IAQ Standard.

“FloorScore Certification proves that our products support indoor air quality for our customers,” said Don Brown, Action Floor Systems technical director. “FloorScore Certification supports our commitment to green and healthier buildings. As building construction continues to evolve, green building will become the norm, as will buildings that provide a healthier environment.”

Lower VOC emissions contribute to healthier air and less indoor air pollution. Good IAQ and low VOC levels are vital for schools and sports facilities, and help to manage the effect of daily allergies that people endure related to poor air quality.

FloorScore Certification was developed by SCS Global Services in partnership with the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), a trade association of flooring manufacturers and supporters. FlooreScore Certification qualifies for green building schemes such as LEED v4, WELL, BREEAM, and CHPS.

