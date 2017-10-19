Achieve Fitness Unveils Newly Renovated Facility Fully Decked Out with Functional Equipment and Programming from Escape Fitness

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cincinnati, OH, October 5, 2017–Achieve Fitness, committed to being the most complete health, fitness, and sports training facility in Fleming Island, Florida recently completed an impressive major renovation designed by Health Club Doctor, Jarrod Saracco, featuring all new equipment and programming from Escape Fitness.

Built on the mission to inspire and empower the community by encouraging active, healthy lifestyles, Achieve Fitness provides superior facilities, education and programs for people of all ages and abilities.

Nowhere else on Fleming Island can exercise enthusiasts find the vast equipment choices that the newly renovated Achieve Fitness boasts. This includes the Escape Fitness Octagon T2--a power packed compact blend of functional frame, attachments and equipment storage that supports multiple functional training stations with its Torso Trainer, Pro Bounder, Pull-up Station, Dip Station, Bar Holder, and Battle Ropes.

The heart of the colorful, motivational, high-octane facility is the Escape Fitness Octagon 2.0, the ultimate indoor playground for grown-ups supporting functional movement patterns versus static machine work. It incorporates numerous different functional training stations that work in tandem for the ultimate full body workout. This frame stores Escape tools including kettlebells, medicine balls, CMTs, corebags, sand bags, Bulgarian Bags and targets--an ideal mix to build strength and agility. And, Achieve Fitness also features other popular Escape functional tools including the QUAD SLED, TIYRs, and STEP and RISERs.

For full Escape Fitness immersion, Achieve Fitness additionally launched MOVE IT, a functional, high intensity interval group training program bringing the club’s functional training equipment to life in a dynamic calorie-burning program. Early member feedback indicates the new equipment, coupled with new programming and space re-design is already taking Achieve Fitness’ one-on-one, small group, large group, strength and conditioning training to an even higher level.

"With the re-design by Health Club Doctor featuring equipment from Escape Fitness, we are further enhancing our market competitiveness and comprehensive health and fitness offering. And that’s important because we are dedicated to preparing our members to achieve maximum human performance for any challenges they may face in the game of life,” said Bryce DeHaven, Owner, Achieve Fitness. “

“Achieve Fitness is a beautiful example of what a health and fitness facility can be. Fitness is a competitive space. Members crave novelty and can leave for less expensive options unless you give them a reason to stay–experiences they cannot replicate elsewhere,” said Christopher Eyre, West Coast Account Executive, Escape Fitness. “Achieve Fitness’ recent remodel makes the club unique on Fleming Island, and in all of Florida. It’s ‘reasons to stay’ times 10!”

“There is a ton of competition in this market, from big, national, low cost chains to studio franchises, CrossFit boxes–you name it, they are here,” says Jarrod Saracco, President of Health Club Doctor. “With an ever changing market, we needed to take the fitness offering of this hometown independent club to another level and that’s why we chose to partner with Escape Fitness. Great equipment is one thing, but being able to have a turn key system to inspire, engage and produce results is priceless. The feedback has been phenomenal, the community is buzzing, and the competition is a little worried honestly. Achieve is poised for tremendous growth and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

About Escape Fitness

Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has built a reputation for product innovation, quality and design while growing and competing through great partnerships in challenging markets worldwide. We have helped improve the bottom lines of over 1,000 fitness clubs and key distributors in 80 countries. Committed to functional training since our inception, we work with clubs that invest in functional training spaces that will deliver the best possible exercise experiences; and we encourage fitness professionals and their clients to ‘Escape Their Limits’. A mentality that is the foundation of our every offering. We are pleased to work with industry leading brands worldwide, including Equinox, Fitness First, Virgin Active, UFC Gyms, Crunch, Nuffield Health, David Lloyd, 1Rebel, 24 Hour Fitness, Marriott, Life Time Fitness, Jatomi and many more. For information: http://www.escapefitness.com

About Health Club Doctor

Health Club Doctor is an international health and fitness business consulting firm specializing in helping its clients reach maximum profit. Founded in 2006, Health Club Doctor works with clients in all phases of operations from concept to completion start ups, management contracts, gym rescue and turnarounds, sales, marketing, personal training and programming assistance and much more. They are widely known for their comprehensive approach to diverse equipment selection and partner with many different vendors to provide optimum solutions to their clients. For more information or to get a free 30-minute consultation visit http://www.healthclubdoctor.com