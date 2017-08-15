The Abs Company Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for TireFlip 180®

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

The Abs Company, a leading supplier of health and fitness equipment, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a utility patent for TireFlip 180®, the Company's innovative functional training product for the commercial fitness market. TireFlip 180® transforms tire training into a safe, space-saving activity, which is perfect for fitness facilities and training centers where space comes at a premium.

Sean Gagnon, President of The Abs Company, commented, "We are excited to have our TireFlip 180® receive utility patent protection. Our company strongly believes in innovation and we expect this patent to add significant value to our fitness patent portfolio and enable us to protect our important IP assets."

The patent, U.S. Patent 9,717,941-B2, is expected to expire no earlier than April 2036 in the U.S. for the issued claims. International patents are pending.