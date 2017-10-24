9Round Ranked #7 Among South Carolina’s Fastest Growing Companies

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – October 24, 2017 – 9Round, the international kickboxing fitness franchise, continues to knock out the competition – even in its home state of South Carolina. This month, the SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies® competition ranked 9Round as the seventh fastest-growing growing company in South Carolina. This is the second consecutive year that 9Round made the list.

SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, a prestigious annual program that recognizes the achievements of South Carolina’s top-performing private and publicly owned companies, has evolved into the Palmetto State’s most sought-after recognition for rapidly growing organizations. Now in its 16th year, the celebrated program has honored the state’s most dynamic companies for their numerous contributions to South Carolina’s economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment.

To be eligible for the awards, companies must be headquartered in South Carolina, be in business for at least three years, and show revenues of over $3M.

“9Round started in Greenville nine years ago and we now operate more than 550 locations in 40 US states and 12 countries,” says Shannon Hudson, founder and CEO of 9Round. “We are very honored to be recognized on this list, along with so many other great South Carolina businesses, for our economic contributions and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Hudson, a former professional kickboxer and Light Middleweight Kickboxing Champion of the World, founded 9Round with his wife Heather. Together they have worked to bring specialized kickboxing fitness and training to the average person in a way that’s affordable, convenient and fun. There are no class times, trainers are always on site to lead the workouts, and routines change daily, giving members a fresh workout every time they come in.

In addition to being named one of the fastest-growing companies in South Carolina, 9Round has achieved other noteworthy milestones in 2017. These include:

Thus far in 2017, 9Round has opened 121 new clubs, including its 500th overall and first locations in Turkey.

9Round was ranked #915 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year that 9Round has been recognized on this prestigious list, which evaluates the growth rate of companies over the past three years and celebrates entrepreneurial leadership, success and innovation.

9Round claimed the #121 spot on Entrepreneur magazine’s Annual Franchise 500 list. This marked the company’s fifth consecutive year on the prestigious list and second ranking in the Top 200. In the most recent rankings, 9Round was also recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises (#22), one of the Top Global Franchises (#103), and one of the Top Franchise Brands (#115).

Franchise Business Review named 9Round one of the Top 50 Franchises for Women for 2017. The companies were selected based on feedback from 6,400 female franchisees representing 300 franchise brands who shared their candid thoughts about their franchise.

With hundreds of additional 9Round franchises in various stages of development, 9Round has no intention of slowing down. By the end of 2018, 9Round plans on having a total of 1,000 open locations around the world.

For more information about 9Round, visit www.9round.com.

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are more than 550 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.