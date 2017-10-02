9Round to Host 6th Annual Kick Event for Breast Cancer

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

GREENVILLE, SC – 9Round, the world’s fastest-growing kickboxing fitness franchise, will host its 6th Annual Kick Event for Breast Cancer on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Throughout the day, fitness enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to help raise money for the support of breast cancer research and awareness.

Participating 9Round locations across the United States and Canada will donate one penny for every kick recorded.

“Almost everyone knows someone directly or indirectly affected by breast cancer – whether it’s wives, mothers, sisters, daughters or friends,” said 9Round CEO and founder Shannon Hudson. “We also have many 9Round members who are breast cancer survivors. The Kick Event is a way for us to show our support in the fight against breast cancer.”

Since the event’s inception in 2011, 9Round’s Annual Kick Event has grown from a local event at 10 locations in South Carolina to some 400 9Round locations across the US and Canada. In six years, 9Round’s Kick Event has recorded almost 37 million kicks and raised nearly $370,00 to advance breast cancer treatment and laboratory research. Hudson hopes this year’s event will record 25 million kicks and donate $250,000.

“This annual event has really become loved by franchisees, and by members even more,” says Hudson. “Anyone can participate. The only thing people need to do is donate their time by coming to workout with us at any participating 9Round location.”

Event participants can just walk in and work out. Instructors will record the number of kicks each person completes throughout the day and the number for all participating locations will be added up to calculate the total donation amount.

Heather Hudson, COO and co-founder adds, “I love bringing awareness to the fact that exercise is a huge part of the preventative control of breast cancer. While we search for a cure, we also want to actively promote prevention! It’s been surreal to see something that started locally and so small, turn into something that our entire 9Round Nation does each year. We are making a dent in this universe, for sure.”

For more information about 9Round’s Annual Kick Event, visit www.9Round.com.

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are more than 550 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.