2017 MINDBODY BOLD Awards Winners Announced

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Sept. 28, 2017 – MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB), the leading technology platform for the wellness services industry, announced today the winners of the 2017 BOLD Awards. The annual BOLD Awards program is the only one of its kind to recognize top businesses and professionals throughout the dynamic wellness services industry.

Established in 2014, the BOLD Awards celebrate wellness services businesses and professionals from around the globe who have accomplished significant milestones over the previous year, and who have had a lasting impact on their clients and communities. 2017 marked the first BOLD Award win for a salon (Ouidad Salon by Chadwick and Igor), and for a Canadian business (SensaFloat Spa).

“The 2017 BOLD Award winners exemplify the spirit of the wellness services industry – an industry driven by the desire to help people live healthier, happier lives,” said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and Co-founder. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor these dedicated businesses and practitioners here amongst their peers in the unmatchable energy of the BOLD Conference.”

2017 BOLD Awards winners:

BOLD Business of the Year - exemplifies what it means to be bold: taking risks, seizing opportunity and making a lasting impact on its community.

True Grit Fit (single location)

Uses boot camp to improve the community with workouts for breast cancer awareness and military nonprofits. Their success is evident by their 113 percent revenue growth and 104 percent client growth.



Hapa Yoga (multi-location)

Offers programs for new mothers and their children, including classes that address the physical and emotional aspects of motherhood. The studio saw 71 percent revenue growth year-over-year and was recently approved for franchising.



Inspirational Instructor/Professional - inspires his or her clients in every aspect of their lives.

April Wooten of Studio South

April, a woman with cerebral palsy and a certified yoga instructor, serves as an inspiration to those intimidated by the practice. She is now working on a series of yoga videos for others with cerebral palsy.



Most Innovative Business – has implemented unique ideas that have made a difference in its business and/or industry.

InnerCity Weightlifting

Reduces youth violence by connecting at-risk youth with new networks and opportunities, including meaningful career tracks in and beyond personal training. The gym is used to replace segregation and isolation with economic mobility and social inclusion, disrupting the system that leads to urban street violence.



Most Compassionate Business – has done the most for its local community.

American Iron Gym

Implemented a tutoring program and trains at-risk youth in powerlifting as an incentive for good grades.



Greatest Business Growth – has achieved the greatest revenue growth since July 1, 2016.

Ouidad Salon by Chadwick and Igor (single location)

Grew their revenue by 157% year-over-year.



Hapa Yoga (multi-location)

Grew their revenue by 71% year-over-year.



Greatest Customer Growth – has achieved the greatest increase in customers since July 1, 2016.

SensaFloat Spa (single location)

179% client growth year-over-year



StarFit Studio (multi-location)

105% client growth year-over-year

Recipients of the 2017 BOLD Awards were recognized today at MINDBODY’s annual BOLD Conference in San Diego, CA. The BOLD Conference brings together business owners, practitioners and experts from across the wellness services industry, from fitness to beauty to integrative health, to learn, network and gain a greater understanding of best practices that can help their businesses thrive. The 2017 BOLD Conference saw nearly 1,500 attendees with representation from 11 countries and with more than 200 conference alumni.

