Octane Fitness Receives Eight Best Buy Awards

Octane Fitness LLC, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, has earned eight Best Buy awards from Fitness Professor Review, according to a release from Octane Fitness. The awards are for its zero-impact cardio products for the 2016-2017 season.

Two of the award-winning products are commercial products: the LateralX and Schwinn Airdyne Pro. The other six are consumer products.

In the past several years, Octane Fitness has won 47 awards from Fitness Professor Review, and since 2003, Octane has received approximately 100 Best Buy awards from publications, consumer organizations and specialty fitness retailers, according to the company.

“For many years, Fit Prof Review has honored our relentless innovation and passion to expand and improve the zero-impact cardio category, and we are once again grateful for these multiple awards,” said Tim Porth, vice president, product development and marketing, commercial and specialty, at Octane.

According to Fit Prof Review, “Only a few companies have made an indelible mark on their industry. When it comes to quality fitness equipment, Octane Fitness is one of those special brands. Octane products are unquestionably some of the very best … ever.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Octane's LateralX won the Best Lateral Trainer and Stairclimber, with reviewers noting its new consoles, valuable programming and natural movement patterns. (Photo courtesy Octane Fitness.)

A new entry for Octane, the redesigned Schwinn Airdyne Pro took the Best Crosstrainer under $1,500 honor, based on “category-leading features” such as its 26-blade performance fan, durable and quiet single-stage belt drive and MultiGrip handlebars, according to Fitness Professor Review.

“Ride the new Schwinn Airdyne Pro for five minutes, and you will quickly find out why Schwinn is the most recognizable name in dual action bikes,” reviewers remarked.

The consumer products that received awards were:

Zero Runner ZR8 for Best Crosstrainer

Zero Runner ZR7 for Best Crosstrainer under $3,500 and tied for the Best Elliptical under $3,500

Q47xi standing elliptical for the Best Buy elliptical

Q37x standing elliptical for the Best Elliptical under $3,000

xR4 xRide recumbent elliptical for the Best Crosstrainer under $3,000

Fitness Professor Review provides consumers with unbiased, independent fitness equipment reviews to assist them in selecting the best products for achieving their goals. Its review board, with expertise in fitness equipment design, mechanical engineering, bodybuilding and personal training, conducts an annual review of fitness equipment using a comprehensive rating system for aesthetics, construction, ergonomics, versatility and warranty.

Octane Fitness is part of Nautilus Inc.