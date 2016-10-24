Motionsoft Names John Cramp as CEO

âMotionsoft, Rockville, Maryland, has appointed veteran technology executive John Cramp as chief executive officer, the company announced today. Al Noshirvani, co-founder and chairman of the board, will take on the role of chief strategy officer. Both positions are effective immediately.

"It is an incredible honor for me to lead Motionsoft and to serve our customers' businesses while fulfilling the expectations and opportunities of Motionsoft in the marketplace," Cramp said in the announcement. "As Motionsoft's CEO, my primary job will be to make our customers successful because when our customers' businesses are successful, we both succeed."

Cramp has more than 25 years of leadership experience in Fortune 500, start-up and growth companies with experience in electronic payments and finance, and information technology. He has held senior executive leadership positions with Solveras, Telkonet, CardSystems Solutions Inc. and Seneca. Prior to joining Motionsoft, Cramp was a co-founder and CEO of Gaming Network Systems.

As chief strategy officer, Noshirvani's primary focus will be on supporting customers' strategic growth initiatives by gathering the technical and business requirements necessary for their success while staying at the forefront of tomorrow's technology innovations, Noshirvani said in the announcement.

"John and I believe that our customers can't respond to new opportunities unless they have a partner that is aligned with their current needs, and has the ability to identify, deliver and support their future needs which is at the heart and soul of what we do as a company," Noshirvani said.

Motionsoft offers payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health and wellness markets.