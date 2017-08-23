Tips for Attracting and Retaining Millennial Members at Your Health Club

If you are a health club operator, you are likely already aware that your ability to attract and retain millennial members can directly correlate to the success of your business and the vibrancy of your club's culture. However, engaging this demographic (young men and women between the ages of 18 to 34) can be easier said than done. Millennials are impatient, insatiable digital natives. And while they can be fickle, they also comprise 76 percent of all active exercisers, according to Erin Kelly, director of national accounts for Les Mills US.

In Club Industry's latest webinar, "The Millennial Movement," Kelly explored strategies for turning young people's passion for exercise into a lifelong love of fitness—as well as a pillar of your club business. (The webinar is now available on-demand by going here.)

When it comes to purchases, Millennials are driven by cause, quality, status, authenticity and flexibility, Kelly said. This translates to club memberships when Millennials feel that their club reflects their personal values and offer meaningful, not stale, experiences.

Kelly identified five key business strategies for appealing to these interests.

Offer products and activities that appeal to Millennials. (Consider offering HIIT, dance and yoga group classes.) Recruit Millennial talent. (Think natural motivators who are fun, fit and "all in.") Think outside the box with your studio design. (Be unique but purpose-driven.) Market to Millennials. (Safe and conservative won't work.) Leverage technology. (Is your website up to date? Does your facility offer Wi-Fi?)

"We have to take a really hard look and take our own rose-colored glasses off and take a really honest look at the inside of our facilities and say, 'If I was 22 years old, would I want to come here?'" Kelly said during her presentation. "This is where we're seeing the trend with more mid-market health clubs, is how they're creating that club within a club environment which actually delivers on these things."

