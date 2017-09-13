REX Roundtables Launches Texas Health Clubs Hurricane Relief Fund

Since making landfall late last month, Hurricane Harvey has caused unprecedented flooding and damage in southeastern Texas. Many members of the health and wellness industry and their facilities have been impacted, including associates of REX Roundtables for Executives.

To aid those in need, REX Chairman Brent Darden (a Plano, Texas, native) has launched the Texas Health Clubs Hurricane Relief via GoFundMe. The fund has already raised $18,600 as of Sept. 13, and Darden is seeking additional donations of any amount to meet a $50,000 goal.

All of the proceeds—solicited through Darden's church (Big Springs Baptist, Garland, Texas)—will be directly used for purchasing and distributing Walmart gift cards.

"These cards will be hand delivered to the club owners and general managers for distribution to those hardest hit," Darden said on the GoFundMe page. "This will allow our friends in fitness to acquire food, bedding, cleaning tools / supplies, and whatever else they may personally need as they recover and regain their strength."

Darden has also requested that all donors include their name, location and a personal message on the GoFundMe page's comment section. This information will be passed along with each gift card.

REX CEO Eddie Tock told Club Industry that many clubs in their network have experienced flooding, facility damage, power outages and membership cancellations.

[A]n immediate need is taking care of affected staff members (especially front-line employees) that may not have the resources to help cope with to this catastrophe," he said in an email.