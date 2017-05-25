New Mobile-Friendly Website Replaces Former Club Industry App

Club Industry's recently launched website redesign is so mobile friendly and includes so much more content than the old mobile app that it has made that mobile app obsolete.

Anyone who had Club Industry's mobile app installed on their mobile devices may have noticed that the news on the app is old. I've received more than one inquiry about it. It makes me happy that so many people were using the app, but I'm even happier to say that you don't have to take up space on your smartphones with the Club Industry app anymore. Instead, just keep Club Industry's website open on your smartphones and tablets: www.clubindustry.com.

The website we debuted earlier this month has a much improved mobile experience, with the full breath of content available on mobile as opposed to the previous limited collection of content that was offered in the app.So now you can get all the news, features, videos and more that Club Industry offers by just going to our website anywhere, anytime.

We're always looking to improve your online experience, so let us know how you like the new website on your desktop and mobile devices. Share your comments by clicking on the "comment" option below.