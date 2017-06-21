Invest in Your Future in the Fitness Industry at the Right Price

Quality education from fitness industry experts, continuing education credits, networking opportunities, new fitness products and more all in an intimate environment. That's what attendees at last year's Club Industry Show received, and we plan more of the same for this year's show Oct. 4-6 at the Hilton Chicago.

Last year's conference program received rave reviews from attendees, and I feel like this year's conference program is even better. About 75 percent of the sessions are now online, and I encourage you to check them out right now (a few of the quality sessions for this year are listed below) and register for the show today before the price of the conference program increases on June 30. (That's next week in case the month is getting away from you as quickly as it is for me.)

Possibly because of the success of last year's conference, we had double the number of session submissions this year, which made selecting sessions difficult. Many worthy speakers had to be turned down due to time and space constraints, but some of those submitters will be sharing their knowledge with you in the near future as Step by Step columns.

I think another reason for last year's success was our wonderful track chairs who put together valuable content with expert speakers. Those same track chairs are working with us again this year, and they deserve a big thank you for going through all the submissions and filling in any topic holes for their tracks with sessions and presenters of their choosing. Our track chairs this year are: Casey Conrad, president of Communication Consultants (marketing track); Bill McBride, CEO of Active Wellness and BMC3 (leadership mastery track); Eddie Tock and Will Phillips of REX Roundtables (Business Basics track); Karen Woodard, president of Premium Performance Training (Sales track) and Kevin Steele, president of PTA Global (wellness track). (Check out this Q&A with Steele about the convergence of wellness and fitness.)

I'd also like to thank the following people for helping us select sessions in several of the other tracks: Tina Beebe, marketing manager for Club Industry; Chris Stevenson and Marisa Hoff of Stevenson Fitness; and Michelle Blakely of Blakely Fit.

Sessions topics this year include a lot of diversity:

In addition, we are working with the Association of Fitness Studios again this year to present four sessions for studio owners. Two of those sessions are online now for you to check out here. The other two will be listed soon.

For those of you seeking continuing education credits, we have received approval from most of the main certifying agencies for our sessions in the past, and we anticipate getting approval from those same agencies again this year. Our applications to each are going in next week, and we will put a note on the website as we receive approval from each.