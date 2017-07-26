Develop Your Leadership Skills Regardless of Your Position at Your Fitness Facility

When you desire to move into a leadership role, you seek guidance to develop your leadership skills. Does that mean once you've moved into leadership you no longer need guidance? Good leaders will tell you that you should never stop learning.

That's why the Club Industry Show again offers five can't-miss sessions in the Leadership Mastery track at this year's show Oct. 4-6. The sessions, for soon-to-be leaders and existing leaders, were developed by Bill McBride, CEO of Active Wellness, and are presented by McBride as well as Brent Darden of Darden Consulting and REX Roundtables, and by Allison Flatley of Allison Flatley Consulting.

Sign up today for these sessions to develop the leadership skills you need to move your career and your business ahead of the pack. Check out more about the session below.

In this session, you will learn:

The difference between leadership and management

Setting direction – aligning resources – inspiring action

Common traits and tenets of successful leaders

Understanding your personal leadership style

Leading into the future – trends vs. fads

Effective leaders have a management plan. This plan should be organized, task-focused and aligned with club standards and procedures. Successful leaders take their management plan to a higher level with metrics, and the results are undeniable. Find out how to do this in this session. In addition, learn how to assess your management skills and learn how to strengthen your management plan by using key performance indicators and holding your team accountable. Explore ways to keep the next generation workforce engaged, accountable and following your operating plan.

In this session, you will hear about how to win the war for talent so that your health club can be successful. In addition, you will learn about:

Finding the right fit for your brand

Tenacious cultural and experiential training

Establishing freedoms and obligations

Offering engagement and encouragement of the heart

In this session, fitness industry leaders will learn how sales and marketing are the engine of any health and wellness business, and how leaders can ensure their “engine” runs smoothly. Leaders will learn the intricacies of this engine, including brand position, sales design, marketing strategy, sales and marketing alignment and sales results.

In this session, the three speakers from the day's sessions will present on service and the membership experience, including a focus on these areas: