Conquer Personal and Professional Fears with Michelle Poler at the Club Industry Show

Michelle Poler is asking one simple question: What are we so afraid of? The New York-based writer and speaker has dedicated her life to inspiring others to dismantle personal and professional barriers, and she'll do just that during her Oct. 4 keynote presentation at this year's Club Industry Show (Oct. 4-6 at the Hilton Chicago).

Several years ago, Poler challenged herself to face 100 fears in 100 days. Through this process of self-discovery, she realized she wanted to help others face and conquer their own fears, and since then, she has shared her message through talks at Google, Facebook and the World Domination Summit. Poler employs humor and storytelling to explore topics such as daring to fail and leading with accountability.

Poler's presentation, "Hello Fears, What Are We So Afraid Of?," will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hilton International Ballroom. For more information on show registration, visit the Club Industry Show site.