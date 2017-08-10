Menu
Behind the Scenes
poler-770.png
Michelle Poler challenged herself to face 100 fears in 100 days. Through this process of self-discovery, she realized she wanted to inspire others to face and conquer their own fears.
Insights & Resources

Conquer Personal and Professional Fears with Michelle Poler at the Club Industry Show

Michelle Poler will inspire attendees to expand their comfort zones and reach their full potential during her Oct. 4 keynote presentation at the Club Industry Show.

Michelle Poler is asking one simple question: What are we so afraid of? The New York-based writer and speaker has dedicated her life to inspiring others to dismantle personal and professional barriers, and she'll do just that during her Oct. 4 keynote presentation at this year's Club Industry Show (Oct. 4-6 at the Hilton Chicago). 

Several years ago, Poler challenged herself to face 100 fears in 100 days. Through this process of self-discovery, she realized she wanted to help others face and conquer their own fears, and since then, she has shared her message through talks at Google, Facebook and the World Domination Summit. Poler employs humor and storytelling to explore topics such as daring to fail and leading with accountability.

Poler's presentation, "Hello Fears, What Are We So Afraid Of?," will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hilton International Ballroom. For more information on show registration, visit the Club Industry Show site.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The two exhibit halls at this year39s Club Industry Show were as diversified as evermdashfrom wearables to body scanners to minitrampolines to cuttingedge equipment from leading manufacturers Photo by Club Industry
Revisit the 2016 Club Industry Show Exhibit Halls with Twitter and Instagram Highlights
Oct 18, 2016
Club-Industry-Show-Staff.jpg
The Club Industry Show: 'Cheers' University for the Entire Health and Wellness Industry
Nov 30, 2016
Tom Campanaro and Joy Campanaro of Total Gym
The Campanaro Family of San Diego: Functional Training Before Functional Training
Aug 10, 2017
Health Club Member Retention
Find Practical Retention Help for Health Club Operators of All Sizes, in All Markets
Aug 09, 2017